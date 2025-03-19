Before she became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her acting credits.

Advertisement

But prior to her on-screen career, she was a normal girl from Los Angeles, California.

Born on 4 August 1981 to parents Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Ragland, Rachel “Meghan” Markle was raised in Canoga Park, Los Angeles.

The now-Duchess of Sussex attended Immaculate Heart High School and went to college at Northwestern University in Illinois, where she kick-started her acting career.

It’s hard to imagine what her regular childhood was like, but over the years many photos have surfaced of Meghan when she was young.

Advertisement

Continue scrolling to see some rare pictures from Meghan Markle’s youth!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use