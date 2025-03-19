Before she became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her acting credits.
But prior to her on-screen career, she was a normal girl from Los Angeles, California.
Born on 4 August 1981 to parents Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Ragland, Rachel “Meghan” Markle was raised in Canoga Park, Los Angeles.
The now-Duchess of Sussex attended Immaculate Heart High School and went to college at Northwestern University in Illinois, where she kick-started her acting career.
It’s hard to imagine what her regular childhood was like, but over the years many photos have surfaced of Meghan when she was young.
Continue scrolling to see some rare pictures from Meghan Markle’s youth!
To show support for Meghan following the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, her high school shared a throwback photo from when she attended Immaculate Heart.
“Congratulations to IH alumna Meghan Markle (’99) on the renewal of her Netflix series and launch of her new podcast!,” they shared on Instagram. “We’re delighted to share a special throwback photo from her time at Immaculate Heart, honouring our cherished tradition of Mary’s Day, a reflection of our legacy of sisterhood, support, and Panda spirit.”
In honour of International Women’s Day 2025, Meghan shared a snap of herself with her mother when she was very young.
“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day,” she wrote.
This throwback picture is Meghan’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority portrait from 2000!
In their 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess shared plenty of photos from her childhood days, including this snap of her rocking some iconic ’80s fashion!
We don’t often see Meghan’s curls on show these days, but this photo from her school days shows what her natural locks look like!
Meghan looked elated at her high school graduation!
A classic double-denim ’90s look!
Like mother, like daughter! Meghan and Doria look so similar in this picture.
This photo of baby Meghan has been used as a point of comparison for her son, Prince Archie, with many claiming they share the same features.
Where it all began! This is a pic of the Duchess as a newborn.