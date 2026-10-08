‘A lot of love’: Harry and Meghan eye Australia after UK stint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be eyeing a move to Australia as they become “hybrid royals”.

Advertisement

According to the Sunday Times the couple, who moved back to the UK in August, are hoping to negotiate a mutually-beneficial arrangement with the royal family, where they would become ‘private royals-plus’.

This arrangement would allow Harry and Meghan to remain a part of the royal family, and attend events, but still be able to live as private citizens.

“It needs all sides to agree to a template for ‘private royals-plus’. It needs them to be much more ‘private’ than ‘working’, and be seen at family occasions, like Christmas at Sandringham,” the insider spilled.

The Sussexes enjoyed a whirlwind tour of Australia earlier this year. Credit: Getty.

Advertisement

“That requires William and Catherine to say ‘yes please’ and how on earth does that happen? Just saying it out loud sounds implausible.”

Royal insiders also told Woman’s Day the couple may look to move on from the UK in a few years and Australia would be at the top of their list.

“Meghan and Harry have a lot of love for Australia, they are definitely eyeing it up as a place they could put down roots eventually,” our source spilled.

“For now the UK is their priority, they want the kids to spend time with King Charles and experience the British schooling system for a few years at the least.

Advertisement

“But down the line a move abroad, and specifically to Australia, totally appeals to them, for sure. They love the culture, the weather, the people and were very touched by the warm reception they got there most recently.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first visited Australia in 2018 as part of their royal duties and returned down under earlier this year to attend events in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra over four days.

During the trip, Meghan was a headline guest speaker at Her Best Life, a weekend-long event organised by Jackie O’s manager and podcast co-host Gemma O’Neill. She also made a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia.

The couple also sailed around Sydney Harbour with Invictus Australia before attending the NSW Waratahs versus Moana Pasifika rugby match at Allianz Stadium.

Advertisement

Meghan made a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia. Credit: Channel 10.

Earlier in the trip, Harry and Meghan paid a visit to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth in 1963. Harry also travelled to Canberra to visit the Australian War Memorial with Indigenous Veterans and attended a reception for Invictus Australia.

After returning home to California, Meghan posted a recap of the trip on Instagram with the caption: “Australia, you have our hearts”.

The former Suits star also sees potential for her lifestyle brands, and perhaps a move back into the entertainment industry, in Australia.

Advertisement

“Meghan also believes that her brand would have great synergy downunder, she sees the opportunity for a lot of growth and there’s no reason why she couldn’t do some acting or directing work from Sydney or potentially Melbourne as a base,” our source spilled.

“So it’s on the table, for sure, and nobody would be surprised in their world if it winds up happening sooner rather than later.

“Going back to America is less appealing now than it was, they’re ready for a change and checking off places on their bucket list [to live] feels like a great way to see the world and broaden their horizons as a family.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.