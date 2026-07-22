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MasterChef Australia’s Petro and Casper reveal what Meghan Markle was really like

'There's so much written about her, you don't know what to believe.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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The wait is finally over. After months of anticipation, Meghan Markle is stepping into the MasterChef Australia kitchen this Sunday night, and speaking to TV WEEK, Top 4 finalists Petro Papathomas and Casper Kenworthy admit they were completely caught off guard by the surprise guest judge.

“I remember watching her in Suits,” former accountant Petro, 30, tells TV WEEK. “I was a bit starstruck. She was really genuine. There’s been so much written about her, you kind of don’t know what to believe, but I loved her. She was so kind and talks really intelligently about food as well.”

Sofia Levin, Meghan Markle, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli on set of MasterChef Australia.
Meghan was of course, a natural on set according to Casper. (Credit: 10)

Casper echoed Petro’s sentiments, saying the Duchess of Sussex was not only a delight to meet but brought an unexpected sense of calm to the kitchen.

“It’s something none of us expected,” technology consultant Casper, 28, tells TV WEEK. “Never in a million years would you think that she would be on MasterChef, and she was one of our favourite judges as well. She was interested in what you were doing and wanting to chat.

“When you have someone who’s used to being in front of a camera and on TV, it’s a lot smoother. Some guest judges who come on might come across a bit awkward because it’s not their day-to-day job being on camera. So having someone who has really good confidence on camera actually makes us more calm. So that was really valuable.”

A passionate home cook, Meghan sets an immunity challenge for the Top 4 – Aaron, Vinnie, Petro and Casper – with a Mystery Box filled with ingredients she loves cooking with herself. Inside are carrots, Jerusalem artichokes, Brussels sprouts, celeriac, local Australian honey, macadamias, quince, lemons, apples, mandarins and strawberries.

“I’m a California girl,” Meghan says to Network 10. “I like grilled fish, grilled meats, lots of citrus. I just like using really pure, natural herbs and spices, like basil and oregano.”

But whose dish will leave Meghan most impressed and secure a coveted immunity pin just one cook away from the semi finals?

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday at 7.00pm on Network 10 and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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