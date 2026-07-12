‘I don’t have children, but…’: Poh Ling Yeow opens up about her real role on MasterChef

After becoming one of MasterChef Australia’s most beloved contestants, Poh Ling Yeow went on to host television series, write cookbooks, continue her art career and cement her place as one of the country’s most respected food personalities.

Then, in 2024, she returned to the show that started it all – this time as a judge.

Finishing runner-up to Julie Goodwin on the first season changed the course of Poh’s life. (Credit: 10)

The role came with enormous expectations, particularly following the death of Jock Zonfrillo in 2023 and the departure of Melissa Leong.

“They were very big shoes to fill, so the past two years were quite tough for me,” Poh, 52, tells TV WEEK. “A lot of people say, ‘You’ve got imposter syndrome.’ It’s not that, because I’m very sure about what I am good at, but I’m also very sure about what I’m not good at!”

Over time, however, Poh has found her place on the judging panel. These days, she sees herself as much more than a judge.

“I don’t have children, but I see my role as very motherly,” she explains. “I remind the contestants, ‘What you’ve been through is really special. Hold onto it for dear life because MasterChef is such a sacred experience and an incredible legacy to be part of.’

“But eventually you have to transition into the real world, and the restaurant industry isn’t that Willy Wonka world where lobsters and caviar are dripping off the shelves. You have to meet a profit margin.”

Now nominated for a TV WEEK Gold Logie for the second time, Poh admits she still struggles to process the recognition, describing a win as “unimaginable”.

Poh has found her rhythm on the other side of the MasterChef bench. (Credit: Paul Susesse)

Success, she says, has taught her to be far more selective about the opportunities she pursues.

“There are people constantly taking you in all these very seductive directions,” she explains. “You have to ask yourself, ‘Am I doing this because my ego likes the idea? Am I doing it for money? Or am I going to get something creative out of it?’

“I’m 53 in December. Time is finite, not infinite.”

One of the moments that reinforced that perspective was the death of her mother, Christina, in 2022 following a battle with cancer.

“I was away for work when it happened, and I missed out on being there,” Poh says. “It’s everyone’s biggest fear.”

Today, when she reflects on her Gold Logie nomination, she can’t help but think of her mum.

“I think it would make her incredibly proud,” Poh says. “She brought my brother and me to Australia to give us better opportunities. What better endorsement of a great migrant story than a TV WEEK Gold Logie nomination?”

Vote for your favourite stars and shows here and watch the TV WEEK Logie Awards on Seven at 7.00pm AEST Sunday 16 August to see who wins.