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How Poh Ling Yeow inspired Alyona Iljuhhina to embrace the flavours of her heritage

Finding home.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Cooking with Baltic and Eastern European flavours wasn’t part of Alyona Iljuhhina’s plan when she first walked into the MasterChef Australia kitchen. But, after some encouragement from judge Poh Ling Yeow, everything changed.

“Poh continuously reminded me that I really needed to lean into my heritage, my origins,” the 38-year-old clinical research manager tells TV WEEK. “It really sparked something in me. I decided I wanted to show something different.”

Poh Ling Yeow and Alyona in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
Poh has been a key mentor for Alyona throughout the competition. (Credit: 10)

From that moment on, Alyona built her cooking around the food she grew up with, as well as the flavours she discovered through her travels – making this week’s World Flavours challenge feel very natural for her.

“My superpower is my flavours,” she says. “The flavours I grew up with, the flavours I’ve learnt through travelling, through my stories and my unique experiences. But my home now is definitely Australia. I’ve found my best friends here through food and cooking.”

It’s a philosophy Alyona hopes to continue beyond the competition, with community dinners and culinary retreats being at the centre of the work she wants to do.

But, despite her calm and positive attitude, and her new-found MasterChef family being an amazing support system, she admits the competition tested her mentally.

“We all went through anxiety as a group,” she says. “I really tried to meditate and go for walks. I knew I could be amazing – if I didn’t let my self-doubt get in the way.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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