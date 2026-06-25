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Grace King reveals the reality behind leaving the MasterChef kitchen just shy of the Top 10

'That stings.'
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Grace King has become the 14th contestant eliminated from the MasterChef Australia kitchen, falling just one cook short of achieving one of her biggest goals – making the Top 10.

“It was obviously heartbreaking to get so close and not make it, but that’s the risk you take,” Grace, 23, tells TV WEEK. “I was nervous to watch the Top 10 be announced right after I left. That stings.”

MasterChef Australia's Emily, Grace and Aaron gazing at Kirsten Tibball's chocolate iris dessert.
The intricate entremet was the downfall of Grace. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the disappointment, Grace says her elimination day is one she’ll always remember – and not for the reason you’d expect.

“I know this is a crazy thing to say, but my elimination day was my favourite day of the whole competition,” the Melbourne retail assistant admits. “The night before, Aaron, Emily, Luke and I all agreed that the next day would be someone’s last in the competition, and we didn’t want that to become a bad memory.

“We spent the day playing board games and dancing to the radio in the green room. It was so much better than feeling the pressure or competing against friends that you love so much.”

Waiting to comfort Grace after her elimination was the entire cast, along with her partner, Henry.

“He drove me back to the MasterChef apartments where every single remaining contestant was waiting for me with a huge box of oysters and lots of snacks,” she smiles. “It was such a gorgeous way to spend my last night. I felt so, so lucky.”

Grace’s positivity was one of her trademarks throughout the competition, and it’s something she still carries with her as she reflects on the experience. She says two judges, in particular, left a lasting impression.

“I really connected with Poh and Sofia,” Grace says. “Being a young woman in the food industry comes with its own struggles. Poh came into the food world very young and had a lot to prove, so it was incredibly inspiring to watch her stand in front of us every day with so much conviction and knowledge.

“And Sofia is probably one of the smartest food writers around. There wasn’t a dish or ingredient that came up that she wasn’t across.”

Grace has an exciting upcoming business venture with her friends. (Credit: Instagram)

Looking back, Grace believes her biggest downfall was being a little too stubborn in the kitchen.

“I think I was trying really hard to stay “on brand” and have a really distinct style of cooking but it limited me,” she reflects. “I wish I had allowed myself to be more flexible and make more mistakes. I think I would’ve progressed more that way.”

Now, she’s channelling everything she’s learnt into her next chapter.

“My friends and I are so excited to properly launch our catering company, Dinner Party,” she reveals. “We’ll specialise in smaller, intimate private events with an ever-changing menu based on seasonality and everyone’s unique vision. Stay tuned!”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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