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EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef judge Sofia Levin is engaged!

'He just gets me.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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MasterChef Australia judge and acclaimed food writer Sofia Levin is officially engaged – and she couldn’t be happier.

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Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, the 35-year-old reveals her fiancé is someone from her past, making the romantic milestone even more special.

Sofia Levin, MasterChef Australia judge, dressed up smiling in a little black dress in front of an orange backdrop.
Sofia is thriving in love and in life! (Credit: Carmen Zammit/Instagram)

“I reconnected with someone from school,” she shares. “We hadn’t really seen each other much for about 20 years. That was over a year ago now, which is wonderful. We’re engaged, which is not a secret.”

So, how is life as a bride-to-be?

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“It’s just really good,” Sofia gushes. “He’s a beautiful person and an amazing support. And he just totally gets me, which is so lovely. We’ve just gone through a house renovation, which feels very adult.”

While wedding bells are definitely on the horizon, Sofia admits they won’t be ringing anytime soon, thanks to her busy MasterChef schedule.

“I don’t think it’ll happen anytime in the next 12 months,” she says. “There’s just too much going on. And you know, it’s nice to be engaged. You don’t get to be engaged forever, so might as well lean in.”

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And when the big day does arrive, one thing is certain – Sofia’s signature style will be on full display, and we can’t wait to see!

“I love playing dress-ups,” she teases.

Before then, fans can catch Sofia back in the kitchen when MasterChef returns this April, bringing back beloved home cooks after last year’s Back To Win season.

Sofia Levin in a stunning floral gown with a pink robe on the Logies 2025 red carpet.
Sofia is known for her beautiful fashion sense. (Credit: Getty)
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“I think people are going to be really excited because it’s a little bit of a throwback,” she says. “We’re doing home cooks again this season – people who are just passionate home chefs who really want to give this a crack and take their life in a different direction.”

Judging alongside Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sofia says this season has been the most enjoyable yet.

“I can say that hand on my heart,” she says. “We’ve always gotten along, but something has just clicked this season. Maybe it’s third time lucky, but we are having so much fun. We are laughing. The dynamic and the energy on set is so good.”

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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