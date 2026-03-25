EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef judge Sofia Levin is engaged!

MasterChef Australia judge and acclaimed food writer Sofia Levin is officially engaged – and she couldn’t be happier.

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Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, the 35-year-old reveals her fiancé is someone from her past, making the romantic milestone even more special.

Sofia is thriving in love and in life! (Credit: Carmen Zammit/Instagram)

“I reconnected with someone from school,” she shares. “We hadn’t really seen each other much for about 20 years. That was over a year ago now, which is wonderful. We’re engaged, which is not a secret.”

So, how is life as a bride-to-be?

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“It’s just really good,” Sofia gushes. “He’s a beautiful person and an amazing support. And he just totally gets me, which is so lovely. We’ve just gone through a house renovation, which feels very adult.”

While wedding bells are definitely on the horizon, Sofia admits they won’t be ringing anytime soon, thanks to her busy MasterChef schedule.

“I don’t think it’ll happen anytime in the next 12 months,” she says. “There’s just too much going on. And you know, it’s nice to be engaged. You don’t get to be engaged forever, so might as well lean in.”

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And when the big day does arrive, one thing is certain – Sofia’s signature style will be on full display, and we can’t wait to see!

“I love playing dress-ups,” she teases.

Before then, fans can catch Sofia back in the kitchen when MasterChef returns this April, bringing back beloved home cooks after last year’s Back To Win season.

Sofia is known for her beautiful fashion sense. (Credit: Getty)

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“I think people are going to be really excited because it’s a little bit of a throwback,” she says. “We’re doing home cooks again this season – people who are just passionate home chefs who really want to give this a crack and take their life in a different direction.”

Judging alongside Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sofia says this season has been the most enjoyable yet.

“I can say that hand on my heart,” she says. “We’ve always gotten along, but something has just clicked this season. Maybe it’s third time lucky, but we are having so much fun. We are laughing. The dynamic and the energy on set is so good.”

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