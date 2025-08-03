MasterChef’s Sofia Levin: ‘I honestly find it daunting still’

It’s Top Four week on MasterChef Australia: Back to Win and, as the contestants race to the finish line, judge Sofia Levin reveals the atmosphere in the kitchen during those intense final cooks.

Advertisement

“It starts to feel really potent,” Sofia, 35, tells TV WEEK. “The further you get into the competition, the harder it is to be the one to leave. So the concentration and the dedication goes up a notch.”

Sofia still finds being a MasterChef judge “daunting”. (Credit: 10)

Now in her second season as a judge, the established journalist and restaurant reviewer admits she still feels like the new kid in school.

“I honestly find it daunting still,” the Melburnian reveals. “It has a sort of back-to-school energy. You start off with 24 contestants and you’re trying lots of dishes and you need to make sure that you have enough for everybody. I don’t review 24 restaurants in a night.”

Advertisement

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed – Sofia is nominated for a TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Popular New Talent, a career milestone she says she wishes she could share with her late father, Greg.

“It was extremely validating to be nominated because I’m often quite self-critical,” she explains. “And it’s hard not to be able to celebrate that with Dad.

“I think he would be proud, but not surprised, which is often what he said about my various achievements.

“And he would be making multiple fake email accounts to cast multiple votes, telling everybody at work to vote for me as well!”

Advertisement

Poh has been a huge support to Sofia in the MasterChef kitchen. (Credit: 10)

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen while still mourning her father, who passed away last July, wasn’t easy, but Sofia says it became a therapeutic experience, especially with friend and fellow judge Poh Ling Yeow by her side.

“I find when I’m doing what I love, surrounded by people who I love, who are really supportive, it’s a kind of a healthy distraction,” Sofia says. “It gives me forward momentum. It’s such a weird thing with grief because I’ve found that feeling deeply sad and really joyful can exist side by side.

“That can be very confronting because you feel pulled both ways.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.