MasterChef’s Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd are expecting a baby!

Beloved MasterChef couple Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary are pregnant!

The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news.

“We are overjoyed to share that our little family is growing,” Sarah wrote.

“These past months have been some of the most precious of our lives. A sacred time of holding this news close, letting it sink in, and soaking up all the emotions with those dearest to us. It has been such a gift to sit in the wonder of it all, imagining the beautiful new chapter that lies ahead.”

The MasterChef alums met during the 2025 season of MasterChef: Back To Win. (Image: Instagram / Sarah Todd)

Sarah is already a mum to her 14-year-old son Phoenix. She met Declan earlier this year when they both came back to the MasterChef kitchen for MasterChef: Back To Win.

Now, the couple is living together in Melbourne with Pheonix, and Declan’s dog, Sol. They say they are already overflowing with love for their incoming bub.

“We feel so deeply blessed knowing this little cherub will enter a world already brimming with so much love,” Sarah said.

We can’t get enough of the adorable couple. (Image: Instagram / Sarah Todd)

“Between us, Phoenix, and Sol, there is no shortage of cuddles, laughter, and warmth waiting to welcome the addition to our family,” the 37-year-old continued.

“Our hearts are full to the brim, and we couldn’t be happier to finally share this joy with all of you. Thank you for being a part of this special moment in our lives. It means the world to us.”

Sarah and her baby bump!! (Image: Sarah Todd / Instagram)

Within minutes of sharing their exciting baby news with the world, their post was inundated with well-wishes from fans, friends and their MasterChef family.

“Guys this is amazing, huge congrats,” said celebrity chef Anna Polyviou.

“Congratulations!!!!” exclaimed Bec Judd.

“Congrats, you two,” wrote their Back To Win co-star Depinder Chowdhury.

And a big congratulations from the TV WEEK team, too!

