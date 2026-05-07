MasterChef Australia network 10 shuts down rumours Andy Allen is leaving the show

When Australia first met Andy Allen as a contestant on the 2012 season of MasterChef Australia he was an apprentice electrician with big culinary dreams. Since then, he’s taken the MasterChef title, co-owns his own restaurant, Three Blue Ducks, and become a judge on the beloved reality show. But this week, whispers began circulating that Andy — who has recently become a father — might be leaving the show “for good”.
The insider, who initially spoke to Woman’s Day, claimed that the network was spying returning 2025 contestant Declan Cleary to replace him.
“Nothing’s set in stone just yet – but Declan is made for TV, and the whispers are louder than a pressure test countdown,” the source claimed.
“He’s got the cooking credentials, the personality, the backstory, and let’s be honest – the fan base. Declan’s just waiting for someone to hand him the tasting spoon and make it official.”
However, Network 10 has confirmed that these rumours are not true.
“We love our MasterChef judges and so do the audience. Andy is essential to the show and we cannot imagine MasterChef without him,” a 10 spokesperson told Chattr.
While audiences may love Declan, for now, viewers can relax knowing Andy isn’t planning on leaving the judges’ panel anytime soon.
And as fans continue to embrace his laid-back charm, considerate mentoring style and genuine love of food (as long as it’s not too spicy!), it’s hard to imagine the competition without him.
After all, while Declan may have the fan base and charisma, there’s no replacing Andy. As far as Network 10 is concerned, the MasterChef kitchen is still very much his home.