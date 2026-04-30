MasterChef’s biggest shake-up yet: Declan Cleary set to replace Andy Allen?!

Insiders believe that fan-favourite judge Andy Allen could soon hang up his apron for good.

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Following the heartbreaking loss of Jock Zonfrillo in 2023, and Melissa Leong‘s sudden exit later the same year, Andy has reportedly found it hard to keep the kitchen fires burning.

Now, with a brand-new baby in his arms, sources say he might be ready to step away and focus on fresh adventures beyond the famed kitchen. It’s a bittersweet end to an era – but if the rumour mill is anything to go by, MasterChef Australia is about to get a serious upgrade.

And producers are apparently already circling a spicy replacement: former contestant Declan Cleary, 27.

(Credit: Ten)

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Known for his big personality, cheeky charm and serious cooking chops, Declan is said to be the perfect mix of talent and larrikin energy the show craves. Even juicier? Word is he’d gladly trade his tools for a judge’s seat in a heartbeat.

It’s not like Declan is a stranger to the MasterChef kitchen, either. The loveable larrikin has returned to the show twice over the years, both times winning over audiences with his infectious enthusiasm and genuine love of food.

He’s the kind of contestant viewers root for from the first episode – and apparently, the producers have noticed.

But here’s where it gets truly delicious. Declan is now loved-up with none other than fellow MasterChef alumna Sarah Todd, and the pair share twin daughters together, making them one of the show’s most adored real-life romances.

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And in a twist that has fans buzzing, Sarah is set to appear as a guest judge this very season. Could the show be quietly laying the groundwork for a full Cleary-Todd takeover of the judges’ panel? Some fans certainly think so!

The idea of Declan stepping into a permanent judging role isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. He knows what it feels like to stand on the other side of the bench, and that lived experience could make him one of the most empathetic judges the show has ever seen.

(Credit: Ten)

“Nothing’s set in stone just yet – but Declan is made for TV, and the whispers are louder than a pressure test countdown,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “He’s got the cooking credentials, the personality, the backstory, and let’s be honest – the fan base. Declan’s just waiting for someone to hand him the tasting spoon and make it official.”

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With Sarah already stepping into the guest judge spotlight and Declan’s name circling, one thing’s for sure: next season of MasterChef might just be the beginning of a whole new chapter!

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