‘We gave our relationship everything’: Farmer Wants A Wife stars Todd and Daisy confirm split

Daisy Lamb and Todd Melbourne, who met on season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2024, have confirmed their split, sharing the news in a joint statement on Instagram.

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“It’s time to address the rumours,” they wrote. “Todd and I have made the mutual decision to end our relationship. This wasn’t a decision made lightly, and there’s no bitterness or bad blood between us.”

Farmer Todd and Daisy confirm their breakup

The pair didn’t go into specifics, but hinted that differing values were at the heart of it.

“The reality is, when certain values and the level of respect you need within a relationship no longer align, you can try as hard as you want to make things work – but sometimes, it simply isn’t enough,” they continued. “And that doesn’t take away from everything that was good or the love and care that existed between us.”

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Daisy and Todd said they gave their relationship “everything” and didn’t want to force it to the point of ruining their friendship.

“Sometimes knowing when to walk away is just as important as knowing when to keep fighting,” they wrote, adding that they will “remain good friends” and want “nothing but happiness” for each other.

In the caption of the post, Daisy asked for privacy. “This is a delicate and difficult time for everyone involved, so we kindly ask that our privacy is respected as we navigate this change,” she wrote.

“There are always parts of a relationship that remain private, and out of respect for one another, we intend to keep them that way.”

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She also asked fans to be kind: “There are real people and feelings behind what you see online.”

The pair met and fell in love on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2024.

Daisy and Todd’s split rumours

The announcement comes a few weeks after an anonymous source contacted Woman’s Day to reveal the couple had split, but hadn’t yet finalised the details of the breakup.

Woman’s Day also reported in June that fans were speculating that the pair had called it quits after noticing Daisy had gone quiet on her relationship. She hadn’t shared a photo of Todd on her social media page since April, the same month she told followers she’d stepped away from her career in mining.

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And after a solo trip to Bali earlier this year, Daisy didn’t head straight home to Todd on his farm in Narrabri, NSW. She went first to Mildura, Victoria, close to where she grew up.

At the time, Daisy asked her followers to “ease up” on questions about Todd.

“Have you and Todd split up?” one fan asked. “Is Daisy still with the farmer?” asked another. Now, they have their answer.

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