EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Tom and Georgie confirm split: ‘There won’t be a wedding anymore’

Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 couple Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery have confirmed they have split, just months after their engagement aired on screen.

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In a heartfelt message to Woman’s Day, Georgie, 24, shares that the couple will no longer be walking down the aisle.

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“I know Woman’s Day were keen to come along for the wedding next year, but I just wanted to let you know that unfortunately, there won’t be a wedding anymore,” she says.

“Unfortunately, Tom and I have decided it’s best for us to go our separate ways.”

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Why did Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Tom and Georgie split?

Georgie says the decision wasn’t an easy one, but that the pair have realised they want different things.

“It’s been a really difficult decision, but ultimately, we’ve come to realise that we’re just not on the same wavelength anymore,” she says. “As sad as it is, we feel it’s the right decision for us both moving forward.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Tom and Georgie’s Farmer Wants A Wife engagement

The news comes after the couple, who met and fell in love on the 2025 season of the show, shared their engagement exclusively with Woman’s Day in July.

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Tom, 32, proposed in January at Avalon Falls, the spot where they’d shared their first date, complete with a picnic just like the one they had that day. The sheep farmer had even melted down gold the pair found while gold panning to have it made into Georgie’s ring, which also featured his birthstone.

At the time, the pair, who lived on Tom’s farm in Borambola, NSW, had been busy planning their big day. They had hoped to marry in April 2027 at Magpie’s Nest winery in Wagga Wagga, and Georgie was about to go wedding dress shopping in Melbourne.

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