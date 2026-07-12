EXCLUSIVE: Inside Farmer Wants A Wife stars Tom and Georgie’s sweet proposal: ‘I almost fainted!’

Seven months is a long time to keep a secret – and hide a sparkling diamond engagement ring – but Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 stars Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery have pulled off the near impossible!

Advertisement

With their engagement airing on the show this week, the pair tell us it wouldn’t be a TV proposal without a few hiccups along the away!

It was the hottest day of summer when Tom popped the question! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

FILMING CHAOS

Chatting exclusively to Woman’s Day from the couple’s stunning sheep farm in Borambola, NSW, Tom, 32, reveals that things nearly went haywire after he and the producers scouted out the perfect proposal spot, but decided to wait until 3pm to “get the perfect lighting” before popping the question!

“It was the hottest day of summer and the hottest part of the day… It was probably 44 degrees,” remembers Tom, who was also tasked with helping the camera crew set up.

Advertisement

“I was wearing the shirt that I was planning to propose in and it was just drenched and I had to change,” he laughs.

By the time he’d guided Georgie, 24, to the spot, she was suffering from near heatstroke.

“I almost fainted – it was the shock, the elements, all the things!” she giggles.

Despite the soaring heat, it was still an unforgettable moment. “He proposed at Avalon Falls, where we had our first date. He had a little picnic set up, the same one we had on our first date. It was so beautiful and it was such a surprise,” she spills, before quickly confessing, “I did have a bit of an inkling [that he might propose] because he asked me what I was doing on that day like three times and I kept saying ‘I’m free.’”

Advertisement

So convinced was Georgie that the proposal was imminent, she got her nails done – “just press-on nails in case it wasn’t true”. Tom’s parents even did their best to throw her off track, pretending they were headed for a family day out gold panning for his grandma’s birthday.

Of course, it was an instant “yes” from Georgie, who jokes, “Tom made sure I said yes before he showed me the ring, just to make sure it was genuine.”

In fact, she was so excited by him getting down on one knee that she got on one knee too! “I was very excited, it was awesome.”

“Tom’s taught me so much,” says Georgie about adjusting to farm life. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

Since then, the couple have been desperately trying to keep things a secret. “Tom proposed back in January so I’ve been keeping it a secret for a very long time,” bubbly nurse Georgie confesses. “I think we’ve done pretty good but I’ve slipped a little bit lately.”

While Tom jumps in, teasing, “You can’t trust Georgie, she’s got a big mouth!”

Of the proposal, Tom cheekily says, “I’d been planning it for about five months because I had to find some gold first [for the ring] – and Georgie was giving me a hard time, saying, ‘Hurry up and propose! So I took her gold panning with a local bloke and we found a bit.”

Tom worked with Doug from York Jewellers, who melted the gold down to put it in the ring, creating a special design that also included Tom’s birthstone.

Advertisement

“I love the ring, it’s so pretty, it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” says Georgie. “I can’t wait to be able to wear it when it’s not a secret any more!”

As for their impending wedding day, they plan to marry in April 2027 at Magpie’s Nest winery in Wagga Wagga.

“He’s so hilarious and caring,” Georgie says of her husband-to-be. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

HAPPY EVER AFTER

“We’ve been there a couple of times for tea and it’s just lovely,” says Georgie.

Advertisement

There will be no shortage of 2025 FWAW stars celebrating alongside them. “It was a great experience [being on the show] – Emma’s coming and I’ve said she’s allowed a plus-one,” confirms Tom, adding that Farmer Jarrad will be bringing his guitar along too.

“He’s got to learn some Taylor Swift and then he can come,” giggles Georgie.

“And Farmer Thomas – I think they need him back on the show, he was funny to watch,” says Tom confirming the Kimba farmer has split from teacher Clarette, who he matched with. “He was pretty hurt so I think he’s taking his time to find someone new.”

The pair plan to marry in April 2027 at a local winery. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

In the immediate future, Georgie is heading wedding dress shopping in Melbourne. “I’m very excited, I’ll be spending the day there with my mum and some friends.”

And, after the wedding, could there be the pitter-patter of tiny feet in their future?

“We’ve got heaps of little fur babies, so it would be great to have a little human one too after marriage,” she laughs.

“It can’t just be one, that would spoil it! It’s got to be three,” says Tom, while Georgie jumps in, “Tom wants a little farmer, whether it’s a boy or a girl.” Let’s hope this gorgeous Farmer couple get their wish!

Advertisement

Watch their sweet proposal unfold tonight on Farmer Wants A Wife, 7.30pm on 7 and 7plus.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.