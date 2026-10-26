‘Full circle moment’: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will and Jess say ‘I do’ where it all began

Farmer Wants A Wife favourites Will Simpson and Jessica Cova have officially tied the knot, and the photos are as dreamy as we hoped.

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The pair scrubbed up nicely with Jess donning a gorgeous strapless wedding gown with a leg slit, and Will looking dapper in a classic white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie.

The couple said “I do” at McGuigan House in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, the region where they first met during the speed dates on the 2022 season of the show.

Inside Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will and Jess’ wedding

The location was a deliberate choice for the pair.

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“The Hunter just means a lot to both Will and I. It’s where we met, where we had our first speed date,” Jess told Woman’s Day earlier this year. “It feels quite nice, like a full circle moment, to bring it back there and for that to be where we get married.”

It also sits halfway between both of their families, and Will said the recently renovated venue was exactly what they wanted. The couple had a few days on site with accommodation, and the celebrations were set up under a massive marquee outside.

“I didn’t want a farm wedding,” Will told us. “But I wanted somewhere that was still nice, green, and had a nice garden – somewhere special.”

Jess described it as “more like a garden wedding”, but the dress code was far from casual. The couple planned a black-tie affair.

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“We want it pretty classy”, Will said. “We’re trying to hold that bar up.”

The flowers were a family affair, too. Will’s mum is a florist with 30 to 40 years of wedding experience, and she did most of the flowers for their big day. A younger local florist also helped her on the day so she could still enjoy the celebrations.

“She’s a pretty good resource to lean on when we need a bit of advice,” Will said.

Several familiar faces from the Farmer Wants A Wife family were also on the guest list, with Jess confirming fellow alumni Harry Lloyd and fiancée Tess Brookman, Farmer Ben Scowen and his wife Lily, and Sophie Trethowan would be there.

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(Credit: Seven)

Will Simpson and Jess Cova’s honeymoon and baby plans

The newlyweds are set to jet off on an epic 10-week European and American honeymoon later this year, taking in the UK, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Italy and Spain, before a sprawling US road trip.

After that, it’s back to farm life, with kids firmly on the agenda.

“We want to start a family pretty soon after the wedding,” Will said. “Why not have a beautiful once-in-a-lifetime experience first?”

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