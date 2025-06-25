This season’s farmers reunited with their chosen partners at the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion to reveal what’s happened since filming wrapped .

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, former contestant Sophie Trethowan shared her take on the couples’ post-show progress, offering insight from someone who’s lived the experience.

With several couples still going strong, Sophie was optimistic about the reunion outcomes.

“Overall, it seems like it was another very successful season of Farmer Wants A Wife,” Sophie reflected. “There were a lot of loved-up couples on that couch at the reunion last night and it was really exciting to see that some farmers have met maybe their future forever partner.”

(Credit: Seven)

Advertisement

THOMAS & CLARETTE

One of the most talked-about couples this season, Thomas and Clarette proved they were more than just a roller coaster story line.

“It was really nice to see Thomas and Clarette still together after the rocky road that they had during filming,” Sophie said.

With past drama seemingly behind them – including Thomas’ earlier connection with Claire – the couple appeared focused on their future.

“It’s nice to see that Thomas has put the whole Claire thing behind them and they can move forward now,” she added. “They’ve got lots of plans for the future, with Clarette also disclosing that she’s got a job lined up in South Australia, so that was really nice to see them still together and making future plans.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

COREY & KEELEY

Corey and Keeley’s long-distance love story tugged at hearts all season, and it seems they’re making it work.

“Corey and Keeley: love, love, love,” Sophie shared. “They looked very cosy together on the couch at the reunion. I was so happy that they are still together despite the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship.”

Having experienced the same thing with her partner Dustin, Sophie understood how tough that can be.

Advertisement

“Me and Dustin did do distance for a while after we finished the show, but even harder for them because they’re even further apart… so it’s really hard to have that relationship all over text, phone calls, those types of things, and probably not see each other much,” she said.

Despite the distance, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It sounds really positive and it sounds like Keeley does have plans to move to the farm,” she added.

(Credit: Seven)

Advertisement

JACK & SARAH

Jack and Sarah had fans guessing during the reunion thanks to some unexpected tension.

“I was actually not sure if they were still together when they came on the couch,” Sophie admitted. “It was a little bit of an awkward interaction, but that could have just been the way it was edited.”

Ultimately, the couple confirmed they’re still an item – and making big moves.

“They looked very cosy together and Sarah also had some plans to move to Tassie,” Sophie revealed. “So good on her for being able to give up that beautiful warm weather in Cairns and move to Tassie.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

JARRAD & CHLOE

Not every love story lasts, and for Jarrad and Chloe, it seems the timing just wasn’t right.

“I really felt for Jarrad, he was getting quite emotional on the couch there,” Sophie said. “And yeah, it was a bit disappointing to hear that that relationship hasn’t continued outside of the show.”

Still, Sophie acknowledged the effort they put in, saying, “It sounds like they gave it a crack, explored whether it was going to work or not.”

Advertisement

“And it can be really hard to coordinate, you know, with time and, you know, different futures or paths that aren’t quite lining up, which it sounds like was the case for them,” she added. “Yeah, it sounds like maybe that’s a relationship they could explore in the future, but it’s not something that was right for them at this time.”

(Credit: Instagram)

TOM & GEORGIE

For Tom and Georgie, the path forward seems to be slow and steady.

“I was actually not too sure if these guys would still be together, but one month on and it seems like they are,” Sophie shared.

Advertisement

With family support behind them, the couple is being realistic about what comes next.

“It sounds like they’ve got some family around them that have just given them some advice to maybe just take things slowly, which I completely understand,” Sophie said. “It’s a big thing to pack up your whole life and move.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.