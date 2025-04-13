Farmer Wants A Wife: Dustin & Sophie’s farmhouse renovation!

A farmer wanted a wife and his wife wanted a reno! A year after their TV love story ending, Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 success story Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan are one of only two couples, alongside Daisy and Todd, from the 2024 crop of farmers who are still living out their happily ever after.



“I packed up everything and moved to the farm permanently last October and we’ve been doing some renovations and fixing up the little cottage since,” Sophie tells Woman’s Day from their farm in Condobolin, NSW.

Still going strong! Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 couples Dustin and Sophie and Todd and Daisy are still living out their happy ever after. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

A FARMER WANTS A WIFE RENO!

“We’ve done a lot to the farmhouse so it’s much more liveable, we’ve renovated the bathroom and knocked out some walls, fixed up the ceilings so they’re no longer falling down, which is lovely! Dustin’s brother has moved out and we’re slowly chipping away at the garden!”



When Woman’s Day last caught up with the pair there was talk of a wedding and babies – and one year on, Dustin is remaining tight-lipped! “No babies or ring that I know of,” he says, laughing, while Sophie quips, “He’s still testing me out!”

Happy and settled: Sophie moved to Condobolin in October. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

As for whether they’ll be watching the new season, it’s a yes from both of them.



“I’ll be interested to see this season, I’ve already talked to some of the girls who are contestants on the show. It will be nice to see it all on TV and just sit back and relax,” says Sophie. Dustin adds, “I went to school with one of the girls but she ended up being put with farmer Jack, who has been cut from the show.”



And while not everyone got their happy ending after the show, Sophie would do it again in a heartbeat. “It worked out for us and if it’s important to you, then you have to put yourself out there!”

Frogs, insects and more! Sophie has been leading the charge on the couple’s farmhouse renovation. (Image: Instagram)

TODD AND DAISY: MARRIAGE AND BABIES!

Farm life is shaping up well for farmer Todd Melbourne, 34, and Daisy Lamb, 28, despite her having to “get used to picking up” after the handsome farmer – with the pair joking that fights over who has done the dishes are commonplace!



“I moved to the farm [when the show ended] and I started a new job in the mines,” tells Daisy of life since the controversial finale, which sparked debate when Todd chose Daisy over runner-up Grace – something Daisy feels was down to an unfair edit and felt like “a kick in the guts” after a good experience during filming.

Mustering up some love! The pair have a 40-acre farm complete with horses and dogs! (Image: Phillip Castleton)

But it’s onwards and upwards for the couple, who are happily co-habiting on their cattle farm in northern NSW.

“We’re building this life together and a future, we have our own little place that’s 40 acres that has our horses and dogs,” says Daisy of life now.

“We still want kids and marriage – that will happen when it happens, and we’re not in any huge rush. We’re trying to get in a good place ourselves and set ourselves up for the future.”

