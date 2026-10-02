‘Incredibly special’: Patti Newton’s joy as Bert’s family prediction comes true

Patti Newton is a proud grandma!

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Her grandson Monty is following in his famous grandfather’s footsteps and starting his own career in the entertainment industry.

The 10-year-old has just landed his first big TV commercial, his mother Lauren shared on Instagram over the weekend.

This isn’t the first gig Monty has landed either — last year he starred in another commercial with his younger brother Alby.

Patti, who spent years in front of the camera alongside her late husband Bert, is said to be “immensely proud” of Monty.

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Monty is following in his famous grandfather’s footsteps. Credit: Instagram.

“He is such a natural in front of the camera and has that same warmth and charisma that came so naturally to Bert. She can see little glimpses of her late husband in Monty, particularly in the way he lights up when he is performing, and that makes this all the more special for her,” a close friend of the family told Woman’s Day.

In fact, the 81-year-old has really embraced her new role as a “stage granny”.

“Monty often practises his lines in front of Patti and she absolutely loves being a bit of a stage granny,” our insider spills.

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“She is always encouraging him, giving him little pointers and, of course, cheering him on from the sidelines. He is still only little, but Patti genuinely believes there are big things ahead for him and she is so excited to watch his confidence grow.”

Patti is particularly enjoying witnessing Monty follow in Bert’s footsteps.

“Bert loved performing and had such a passion for television and entertaining people, so Patti knows he would have been absolutely thrilled to see his grandson discovering that same joy,” our insider explains.

Patti Newton loves her role of ‘stage granny’. Credit: Instagram.

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“She often thinks about how proud Bert would be, watching Monty land such a wonderful opportunity and begin making his own mark. For Patti, it is incredibly special to see that love of performing being passed down to another generation.”

Last year, Lauren revealed on Instagram that Monty and Alby were starring in a TV commercial, four years after their famous grandfather passed away.

“Congratulations to brothers Monty and Alby who spent the day together on set filming an exciting commercial,” she wrote in a joint post with Melbourne talent agency Centrestage Agency.

The comment section was flooded with messages congratulating the boys on their first big gig.

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“Congratulations Monty and Alby well done can’t wait to see it,” commented one person.

“Such cute boys. Congratulations on the exciting commercial shoot. Can’t wait to see it,” said someone else.

“These adorable boys ooze talent & a successful future awaits them in the entertainment industry, it’s in their genes. Congratulations Monty & Alby,” added a third.

Earlier that year, she shared a photo of Monty and his grandmother Patti appearing on The Morning Show.

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“He is so special and incredibly talented,” Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love that he is so calm and happy even when his little brother is trying to eat his hair on live TV.”

“Poppy always predicted big things for Monty and he was absolutely right,” she added.

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