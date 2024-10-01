Patti Newton on her grandson Monty: “Bert would be so proud of him”

Getting a day off school when you’re eight is very exciting. But it isn’t the only reason little Monty Welsh is beaming as he poses alongside his grandmother, Patti Newton at Woman’s Day’s exclusive photoshoot.

“I loved the experience,” says the Year 2 student. “I enjoy being in front of the camera.”

And it shows!

Mini movie star

(Credit: PHIL CASTLETON)

Monty’s now looking forward to seeing himself on the big screen in upcoming Aussie movie Magic Beach, based on the classic book by Alison Lester, set to be released in January.

“I love meeting new people and getting to know other actors,” says Monty, whose dream role would be “a lead in an action movie, like Tom Cruise!”

With another movie part already lined up, which he can’t yet announce, the budding star says his actress nanna has given him plenty of tips.

“Stay relaxed and breathe,” says Monty of Patti’s advice. “Whenever I film something, Nan’s usually behind the camera watching me and the expression on her face… I can just read her mind and I know how proud she is of me.”

Monty’s a keen swimmer too, like his dad, Olympian Matt Welsh, 47, who shares five other children with Lauren Newton, 43, Patti and her late husband Bert’s daughter. But the budding star says acting is his favourite.

“I say [to the kids at school] ‘Hey, do you know what I do?’ and they say, ‘Yeah, obviously, you’re an actor!’”

Patti says she loves Monty’s confidence. “It’s his attitude that is so good,” she tells Woman’s Day. “It’s never a problem to get up early and know his lines.

“He’s the one who says, ‘Quick Nan, come over here and look out the window,’ and we look up and there’s the moon. And he says, ‘See, Poppy’s looking after you. He knows you’re OK because you’re with us.’

“Bert would be extremely proud of him. I feel a bit sad that he’s not here to see Monty,” continues Patti, 79, of the beloved TV host, who passed away in 2021 when Monty was five.

“Bert always felt that he [Monty] had something special about him. He’ll always have a little part of Poppy with him.”

Good nature

(Credit: PHIL CASTLETON)

Patti says she recently gifted her grandson a tangible reminder of his famous grandfather.

“The other day I was cleaning out a drawer and I saw this cross that somebody had given Bert many years ago.

“I wear a cross around my neck and he’d been asking his mum for a cross because a couple of the boys in his class wear one, so I gave him the necklace and, because it used to be Bert’s, he kissed it and held it up to the sky and said, ‘Goodnight Poppy.’ It’s so lovely. He’s got a very good nature.

“Whatever he does in life, he’ll make the most of it. We’re hoping it might be showbiz. They all have their own path to take. He doesn’t go to acting school.

“He has to be at an age where he can make up his own mind if that’s what he wants to do.”

Patti says that despite his age, Monty understands his family’s legacy. “He loves to watch old shows Bert has done,” she tells Woman’s Day.

“We’ll always be Nanna and Poppy to him, but when we’re out at the shops and strangers say, ‘Hello Patti!’ he always goes, ‘You know, Nan, everybody knows you.’ So I think he’s worked it out [laughs].”