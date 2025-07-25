Bert and Patti Newton’s grandsons are following in their footsteps

Bert Newton’s grandchildren are starring in a TV commercial, nearly four years after they lost their famous grandfather.

Lauren Newton, Bert and Patti Newton’s daughter, has shared that Monty, 9, and Alby, 4, have just wrapped filming on a TV commercial.

“Congratulations to brothers Monty and Alby who spent the day together on set filming an exciting commercial,” the caption reads on the joint post between Melbourne talent agency Centrestage Agency and Lauren on Instagram.

The comment section was flooded with messages congratulating the boys on their first big gig.

“Congratulations Monty and Alby well done can’t wait to see it,” commented one person.

“Such cute boys. Congratulations on the exciting commercial shoot. Can’t wait to see it,” said someone else.

“These adorable boys ooze talent & a successful future awaits them in the entertainment industry, it’s in their genes. Congratulations Monty & Alby,” added a third.

Lauren shares six kids — Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby — with her husband, Olympic champion Matt Welsh.

Earlier this year, Lauren shared a photo of Monty and his grandmother Patti Newton appearing on The Morning Show.

“He is so special and incredibly talented” Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love that he is so calm and happy even when his little brother is trying to eat his hair on live TV.

“Poppy always predicted big things for Monty and he was absolutely right,” she added.

In 2023, Lauren wrote for New Idea about how she always knew she wanted to become a mum.

“There were other things I wanted to do as well, but nothing was as important as having kids and creating a family with someone special,” she wrote. “Both of my parents had such successful careers, achieving so much, but they always said that the most magical part of their lives was having children together.”

“Dad won so many Logies, loved radio, television and theatre, but family to him was what was important in life and family came before everything else.”

The mum-of-six wrote that she now knew what they meant.

“We are surrounded by six amazing little people and although there are certainly challenges along the way, it’s so rewarding,” she continued. “We’re helping guide them through their early years, but they have so much to teach us too.”

At Bert’s funeral in 2021, Lauren spoke about her relationship with her famous father.

“When I was a little girl, I always felt I was so lucky. I had two dads, one on TV, and one at home,” Lauren said. “He was the same funny, warm, wonderful person everyone watched on TV but, at home, he was even better.”

