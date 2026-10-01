‘Told me to resign’: Olympian Steph Rice tells of money worries amid huge life change

Steph Rice has given her followers an honest glimpse into her life right now.

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In 2023, the Olympic champion moved to Dubai for a fresh start and later married a pastor named Mark Lassey. Earlier this year, she resigned from her corporate job and has since been searching for her next role.

This week, the 38-year-old shared on Instagram that she has applied for over 100 jobs over the past seven months and has used up all her savings.

“If you’re waiting for something right now—a job, finances, a husband—and it’s taking you much longer than you’d hoped then you might be wondering whether God is even hearing your prayers,” she opened the Instagram reel.

“Should you be doing more, or something different, or maybe you’re feeling bad for even doubting God.”

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Steph married her pastor husband last year. Credit: Instagram.

Later in the reel, she explained that last year she had four income streams but they had all dried up a couple of months ago.

“We were stewarding our money well and putting away some great savings,” she explained. “I was offered to take over as CEO of my current role but God asked me to resign.

“Since then I’ve applied for over 100 jobs and I’m still waiting on the next thing. As of June, all of my income streams ended and as of last week, we used up all our savings.

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“So if you’re in a waiting season as well, I am in the exact tension of what you’re feeling. All of the what ifs – what if it doesn’t work out, what if God doesn’t come through?”

The retired professional swimmer returned to Instagram earlier this year after not posting on the platform for over 12 months.

Steph said she has been searching for a new job after resigning earlier this year. Credit: Instagram.

“A year ago I had a full-time corporate job, two consulting projects and two brand partnerships. Today I have no job, no projects and no partnerships… and honestly, I’m more excited than ever!” she said in a video she posted at the time.

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She then explained why she had been offline for the previous year.

“In the space of a year, I got married, had my honeymoon, moved my husband to Dubai, set up our life here… banks, rentals, visas, all of those. Honestly, last year I felt really stretched!” she said.

“I was at the top of my capacity. I really wanted to do everything well, there was so much to do… I was navigating everything in real time.”

The Olympian said she decide to return to Instagram to share her more than the “highlights”.

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“Right now I have no source of income,” she said. “Even though there are a lot of unknowns, I feel more excited than ever before!”

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