It’s still over a month away from being back on our screens, but Farmer Wants A Wife is already causing chatter.

According to reports, during filming one of this year’s new crop of Farmers, Jack Rowlandson, was seen on a date with a woman who wasn’t a contestant!

The 26-year-old cattle farmer from Oberon, NSW, claimed in his bio, “Rodeo and bull riding is my favourite pastime.”

But it seems he may have a knack for drawing the attention of the ladies too!

Jack is president of the Oberon Rodeo Association.

A source claims as well as his off-set antics, Jack, who was single at the time of filming, was also seeing a few of the show’s contestants at the same time.

And the insider claims that one of the women is secretly an OnlyFans model!

It’s extra eyebrow-raising given Jack claimed in his bio for the show that “communication and loyalty are paramount” to him.



LEFT SCRAMBLING

With the show marketed as an authentic dating show, a source claims the off-set date prompted producers to shoot new scenes to try and cut down Jack’s screen time, while another report suggested they’ve cut him out altogether!

Meanwhile, a Seven spokesperson declined to comment on the claims.

Eight farmers, including Corey, 24, from Biloela, Queenslander Jack L, 26, from Railton, Tasmanian born Reidy, 26, from Mareeba, Queenslander Thomas, 35, from Kimba, South Australian Tom, 31, from Borambola, NSW, Chooka, 25, from Goornong, Victoria, and Jarrad, 21, from Stanthorpe, Queensland, were all cast on the show alongside Jack, with sources saying only six farmers will make it to air.

