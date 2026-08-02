EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Poppy sets the record straight on split with Jason

While Farmer Wants A Wife viewers watched dairy farmer Jason and Poppy walk away from the reunion seemingly together, reality told a different story once the cameras stopped rolling.

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Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Poppy opened up about why things ultimately came to an end, addressing the lingering rumours, and setting the record straight about her stance on children.

Inside Poppy and Jason’s breakup: ‘I gave it plenty of time’

Jason and Poppy in happier times. (Credit: Seven)

Despite rumours suggesting the pair split almost immediately after filming wrapped, Poppy reveals the decision was far more considered.

“It wasn’t long after the reunion, but it was certainly not a week after… I didn’t cut things off as quickly as I think Jason’s been saying, but I also didn’t drag anything out,” Poppy explained.

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“I spoke with him over the phone. It wasn’t just a text that was sent or anything.”

After spending quality time together both during and post-filming, Poppy realised her feelings weren’t developing into the deeper connection needed for a long-term future.

“On my end was just working out whether we were going to be suitable, whether our lifestyle fit, and importantly, whether I had those strong feelings towards him,” she shared.

“I don’t think there was ever a time when I just woke up and thought, okay, I’m not feeling it,” she continued. “It sort of develops over time, and we all know in real life, you go out and you do things, and you get to know each other, and you know pretty quickly whether or not things are going to work.”

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Jason and Poppy during the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion. (Credit: Seven)

Despite their relationship being short-lived, Poppy also revealed where the two stand today.

“I just sort of thought I’d give him some space. I don’t want to keep pestering him, but we did have a chat maybe the following month or so and he updated me on his life and where he’s at,” she shared.

“I have been doing all of the reaching out. He hasn’t actually reached out to me with things, which is fine. And that’s just how people deal with things,” she said. “But I want to make it known that there’s no bad feelings with me. We went through such an incredible experience together and I’m so grateful to have done that experience with him.”

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Poppy on the ‘anti-kids’ storyline

Throughout the season, much of Poppy’s storyline centred around her choice not to have children. While she felt her entire identity on screen was tied to that single decision, she remains proud to have represented women who choose a different path.

“I’m really glad that I managed to represent women who are also worthy of love and finding that person, but don’t necessarily want to conform to society’s expectations of having children,” Poppy said.

On learning Jason had commented on hoping to “change her mind,” Poppy expresses a wish that he had raised that directly: “That is a conversation I would have liked to have… I would never want to change anyone that I was getting to know.”

“It was a shame that [the show] didn’t show more of my personality,” she added. “There’s much more to me than just the fact I don’t want children.”































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