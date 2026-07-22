Are the ladies from Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 actually friends? See whose friendships have lasted the distance

Many ladies enter Farmer Wants A Wife hoping to find love, but do they walk away with friendships too?

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Each season, contestants leave home to relocate to the farm and compete for their farmer’s heart. Away from their normal routine, plenty of them find genuine companionship along the way – though not every friendship survives once the cameras stop rolling.

Here’s how this year’s ladies have fared!

(Credit: Instagram)

Jarrad’s ladies

Farmer Jarrad’s ladies appear to be some of the closest of the bunch, with the women sharing gushing tributes to one another online.

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Chatting to Woman’s Day about her experience on the show, Cara Olufson told us: “Since Carly and Christina got booted, I don’t think we’ve had a day where we haven’t spoken to each other. It’s been awesome to have that support. We respect each other and we go, ‘I can’t believe that happened’.”

Posting a collection of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, Carly Foster reflected on orchard walks, kitchen dance parties, morning cuppas and home-cooked meals with the group, writing: “What an absolute whirlwind… to the beautiful women I was so lucky to do this with, I’m forever grateful to have met you all and to have made life long friends and some incredible memories.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Jason’s ladies

Not every friendship on Jason’s farm ran smoothly.

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Speaking to Woman’s Day about her relationship with Kimberley Boyce, Logan Firth said: “We were all civil, we would play card games and have chats. It wasn’t like we all hated each other. We’re definitely not friends and we’re not friendly now, but we got on while we were there.”

She told WHO the group tried to include Kimberley, but felt shut out: “she’s clearly not interested to even get to know us… it was just weird.”

Kimberley tells a different story. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships that came out of this experience. I know many of them will last a lifetime,” she told Woman’s Day.

She added that not every bond needs to become a close friendship, and that the strongest ones she formed were with the women who made her feel supported. That included her fellow intruders – Christina Oliver, Keeley Boyd, Asha Rodda and Maddie – who she told WHO she still speaks to every day.

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As for Poppy Victoria, Logan told us: “I absolutely love Poppy… she’s someone I’ll always have a lot of love and respect for.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Dylan’s ladies

Dylan’s runner-up Scarlett Horizon and winner Ally Horsburgh remain extremely close, with Scarlett revealing to Woman’s Day: “We all have a group chat and we all FaceTime together.”

The bond has proven to be more than just a nice ending to their season – Scarlett recently went through a breakup, and says the Dylan and Ally helped her through it: “I don’t know what I would do without them, honestly. They’ve become my biggest support system.”

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In a slightly unexpected turn, Lily Tomkinson has struck up a friendship with Miranda Chopping from Zac’s farm, with the pair regularly interacting on social media.

(Credit: Woman’s Day)

Zac’s ladies

Not all friendships have survived, though.

Miranda and Zac’s runner-up Mieke Stam were inseparable during and after filming, with Miranda once considering Mieke her “best friend” – but the relationship has since fallen apart.

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“We were definitely best friends on the show. We made so many amazing memories that never made it to air,” she told Woman’s Day, recalling how the pair FaceTimed daily after leaving the show, before Mieke flew up to Queensland to spend a week with her.

These days, their friendship is nonexistent. “We have not had contact since the episode where I had my solo date and she was sitting with the girls at the farm chatting about me,” Miranda said – referring to a moment where Mieke was seen discussing Miranda with Maya Bini and Grace Pooley.

Miranda says Mieke had previously assured her she’d never spoken behind her back, so seeing it play out on screen ended the friendship for good.

She’s since questioned Mieke’s growing closeness with winner Maya, asking: “If she’s saying this to me about someone she’s friends with, what’s stopping her from doing this to me behind my back?”

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(Credit: Instagram)

Alex’s ladies

Alex’s runner-up Rachel Olivia shared a heartfelt tribute to her group from the farm – Suzannah, Gabbie Farnham and Eddy Fry – recalling karaoke nights, running jokes, card games and one particularly rough hangover on their last day off together, writing: “So many laughs, a few tears. I could not have lucked out more with the group of girls we had… how lucky am I to have found love on the farm with my group of chicks.”

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