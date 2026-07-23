Ronan Keating blindsided by Keith Urban’s shock return to The Voice!

Could one of The Voice Australia‘s biggest stars be about to stage a bombshell comeback – and leave another coach fighting to keep their seat?

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Woman’s Day hears country superstar Keith Urban could be eyeing a sensational return to the famous red chair – and not everyone’s sleeping easy!

(Credit: Seven)

‘Richard would love to have Keith’

Sources claim new coach Richard Marx has been quietly championing his longtime mate, encouraging producers to bring Keith back into the fold. While the original idea was for Keith to pop in as a guest mentor this season, insiders say the conversation has quickly grown into something much bigger.

“Richard would love to have Keith beside him on the panel,” spills a well-placed TV source. “Once the idea was floated, everyone started wondering whether Keith could return as a full-time coach.”

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With only four coveted red chairs up for grabs, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive over whose seat could be on the chopping block. And according to the source, one coach in particular has every reason to be watching nervously.

“Ronan [Keating] knows Keith is one of the biggest names in Australian music,” says the source. “If the network decided they wanted Keith back permanently, you’d naturally start asking which coach might have to make way.”

(Credit: Getty)

Could his divorce get in the way?

While no decisions have been made, the speculation has been enough to set tongues wagging across the production.

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But don’t expect Keith to rush back just yet because there’s one major factor giving the country music icon pause: his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman!

“Keith loves the show,” says the insider, “but he also knows any return would come with renewed attention on his personal life and recent divorce from Nicole and that’s something he doesn’t take lightly.”

Will Keith reclaim his throne? Ronan hopes not.

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