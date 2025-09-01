Inside Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Marx’s on-set clash on The Voice Australia

She gushed over fellow The Voice Australia coach Richard Marx before the season had even started, declaring he’s a “true gem and a true gent” on social media. But it seems Kate Miller-Heidke Should’ve Known Better than to speak too soon.

Woman’s Day has heard whispers that the Aussie songstress, 43, and the international music icon, 61, didn’t see eye-to-eye during filming and their heated rivalry took everyone by surprise.

Sources spill to Woman’s Day that Kate didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Richard. (Credit: Seven)

“Let’s just say the two didn’t get along like producers hoped they would,” dishes our TV spy, adding the duo clashed over securing talent for their teams.

“It’s the nature of The Voice that coaches vie against each other for the top talent, but you have to remember, these are people who are used to getting what they want. So, the idea of missing out on a singer to a rival coach would shatter their egos into a million pieces,” they explain.

“It must be daunting for Kate in particular to look across and see the star power of fellow coaches Richard, Ronan Keating and Melanie C. However, she was on a mission to win this season and would have done whatever it takes!”

(Credit: Seven)

The source continued, “Kate thinks Richard is an absolute music legend but she didn’t like all the name dropping when the cameras were rolling” while Richard is said to have found Kate “cold at times.”



“Richard has written and produced songs for some of the biggest artists in the world, so he knows talent when he sees it,” the insider continues. “He doesn’t need to be told how to mentor.”

Another source told Woman’s Day the VIP treatment the international stars received compared to Kate, the only local act on this year’s panel, also proved to be a sore spot.

“Kate has been very vocal behind closed dressing room doors venting her feelings about her fellow coaches.”

