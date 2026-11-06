The Block’s Lisa hits back at claims House 1 and 3 had a fake alliance

It’s been nearly a week since the five Block teams walked away with some seriously life-changing cash after three months of hard work. But while the auction finale delivered plenty of happy endings, it also made one thing pretty clear: not everyone is leaving The Block with a friendship bracelet.

On the way to deciding the auction order, Courtney and Sev opened up about comments Lisa had made to publication Chattr, calling them “smug” and suggesting House 1, Adam and Jolene, and House 3, Lisa and Rosco, had formed an alliance. The girls claimed that, despite the apparent friendship between the teams, they were really just hoping to beat each other at auction.

Rosco and Lisa’s auction was the longest on the day, lasting over 40 minutes. (Credit: Nine Network)

Lisa, however, says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“That just goes to show how they didn’t understand the relationship that us and Adam and Jolene had formed when they said that we were all in the car pretending to be friends and that we just want to beat each other,” paramedic Lisa, 34, tells TV WEEK. “We would have been over the moon if Adam and Jolene won. We have a genuine friendship with them that we’ll carry for our lives now. I care so deeply about their well-being and their success.

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“So saying that our alliance was fake or that we were secretly hoping for certain results couldn’t be further from the truth. It just goes to show that the depth of our friendship is maybe being underestimated.”

And it’s not a friendship that has faded since filming ended. Adam has already travelled to married couple Lisa and Rosco’s home in WA, and the pair have plans to visit him and Jolene in Mission Beach, QLD, which is more than can be said for their former neighbours in House 2, Chantel and Wyatt.

That relationship, Lisa admits, is a little less likely to involve spontaneous visits.

Lisa speaks her truth! (Credit: Nine Network)

“We did feel that they took a spot from someone who deserved the opportunity a little bit more, they gave bare minimum,” she says. “They’re nice people underneath, they still deserve to make money and we still wanted to see everyone come out of it with a result, but there’s definitely no love lost there.

“We’re not going to catch up with them or be mates. I think they’re pretty happy to step away from the experience as well, they were out of there the second they could be. We’re certainly not going to miss each other, but we also wish Chantel and her babies all the best in buying their house and their journey.”

So, if you were hoping for a big, joyous Block reunion with all five teams hugging it out, perhaps don’t hold your breath.

“We’re a bit divided,” Lisa explains. “We get on with Adam and Jolene and Rick and Tayla. And Adam and Jolene get on with the girls but not so much Rick and Tayla. We’d probably never all really be in the same room by choice. But never say never.

“Our relationship with all of the contestants would probably be very different if we didn’t meet in a competition and we met at a bar. But the hat is now truly hung on the gate. We’re all getting to live these opportunities that we wouldn’t have had without this journey. We can’t be grateful and have hate at the same time. It’s too hard. We’re too grateful. We couldn’t be happier. And we’ve got a new baby who’s happy and healthy. What more can you ask for?”