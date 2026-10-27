‘They were mistreated’: Block fans rally around unlikely contestants amid auction day drama

Blockheads now believe one team was given a seriously bad edit this season.

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Queensland influencers Chantel and Wyatt have been one of the most divisive couples on the show this year, with the rest of the contestants eventually turning against them.

But now diehard fans have come to the defence of the couple, saying they feel like they were targeted by production and given a bad edit.

One fan took to Reddit to say they can now understand why Chantel and Wyatt didn’t want to have anything to do with the rest of the contestants by the end of the season.

“I would think Rick, Tayla, Courtney and Sev are now regretting keeping in contact and communicating with the people from Houses 1 and 3, if they have been watching the same footage as we are seeing,” the Redditor wrote.

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“Chantel was not only put in an uncomfortable living situation by the contestants (I too would feel exactly the same as her if I was forced to share a bathroom with three random men), but then to be used as a scapegoat for everyone else’s grievances by production and Scotty, was just horrendous.

The couple were on the outer for most of the season. Credit: Nine

“I say good on them for not showing up and associating with these people, at least they are not trying to pretend it’s all happy families, when clearly, it is not.”

The Block fans’ late show of support for Chantel and Wyatt

Others were quick to comment on the post and show their support for the Queensland couple.

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“It’s obvious that production wanted Chantel and Wyatt to be the bad guys at the beginning and it’s just not panning out for them. So now they are coming off like the sensible ones,” one person wrote.

“Like many, I disliked C&W at the beginning, but I have grown to like them over the series. They are quite a mature couple in how they have dealt with the issues and stress of the show. Chantel, in particular, has really impressed me in recent weeks,” added someone else.

“Production really have been giving them shit and throwing constant shade. But that stunt with suggesting she was ‘uncomfortable’ as opposed to what she really claimed was that there were too many people they didn’t know in a cramped space… was such a low act,” chimed in a third.

Fans claim judges were ‘unfair’ when it came to Chantel and Wyatt’s renovations

In a separate Reddit post, another fan said the couple deserved a better season and should have won at least one room reveal.

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“I honestly think Chantel and Wyatt have been treated unfairly throughout this season,” they wrote. “Not winning a single room, despite consistently completing their rooms every week and producing some genuinely beautiful work, is hard to understand.

“Their designs were based on the original direction Darren Palmer gave them, only for that direction to change later. How is it fair to judge them against expectations that shifted along the way?”

Other fans agreed, with one person claiming they had been “mistreated”.

Some fans have said Wyatt and Chantel have been this season’s scapegoats. (Credit: Supplied)

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“I’m no fan of theirs at all, but watching this season, it certainly felt as though they weren’t liked by the show. You don’t have to like someone to recognise when they deserve fair treatment,” they wrote.

“I agree. They were this season’s scapegoat. Wyatt stood his ground in the beginning he knew what they were doing. Scotty acts innocent but is really the instigator,” added someone else.

The Block cast to have ‘separate after parties’

This change of heart from the fans comes after Woman’s Day reported the contestants are more divided than ever heading into the auction and they’re actually planning separate after parties, with Courtney and Sev and Lisa and Rosco still at odds and Joelene caught in the middle.

“Everyone has spent months living on top of each other, competing against each other and fighting for the same outcome,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

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“By the time they get to auction, there are some relationships that are stronger than ever but there are others that may never recover.”

While their fellow contestants have returned to Mount Martha to get their houses ready for auction, Chantel and Wyatt have remained on the Gold Coast for now and plan to travel to Melbourne shortly before filming.

However, they’re not expected to stay long.

“If they don’t get the result they’re hoping for, it’s difficult to imagine them wanting to hang around celebrating,” a source spilled. “At this rate, they could end up having a party for two.”

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