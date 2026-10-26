‘You’ve taken someone’s spot’: MKR’s Angus and Simon on their real problem with gatecrasher Zoe

MKR mates Angus and Simon say they’re frustrated with gatecrasher Zoe’s lack of engagement with the meals.

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“I don’t really care that you’re a vegetarian, but you’re not even really trying. Why can’t you just move the meal around and, you know, check to see how well the potatoes are cooked or how well the puree’s done or whatever it is that’s put in front of you,” Angus tells Woman’s Day.

“You’ve taken someone’s spot in this competition.”

“Everyone wants to be everyone’s best friend at the table, which is not always possible,” he adds.

Zoe and Zac have clashed with the other contestants since they entered the show as gatecrashers. Credit: Channel 7.

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“Zoe and Zac are the kind of people that don’t listen to what you say, they just react to how they feel. We would ask a legitimate question and they would say, ‘I’m being attacked right now.’

“I said, ‘No, I’ve just asked you quite a simple question, actually.’”

Angus and Simon have been accused of playing mind games with this year’s Gatecrasher teams, and while Angus denies the pair came in with a game plan, he admits, “We didn’t want them to feel comfortable. The competition was really hard for us, so it’s got to be at least as hard for them as it was for us.”

In it to win it

And while his feud with Zoe is playing out on screen, Angus claims he was more at odds with Sheridan.

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“It was actually Sheridan who was annoying,” Angus tells Woman’s Day. “Her motherly instinct kicked in and she got very irritated with me when I mentioned Zoe not eating the food.”

The pair say they’ve spoken “only briefly,” to Sheridan and Zoe since filming ended. “It can be challenging. You never really move on.”

But both boys have their eyes firmly on the prize.

Sheridan was quick to stand up for Zoe. Credit: Channel 7.

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“It’s about trying to win $100,000,” says Angus. “We’re not there to dehumanise people and make them feel bad.”

And they already have a plan for the cash if they do come out on top! While Angus would like to invest in boosting restaurant tourism in his home state of South Australia, schoolteacher Simon would like to help facilitate meal programs for students in need.

“Food is something that is non-negotiable for all kids,” he says. “And that would be a great starting place, to be able to still be involved with food but do something that actually means a bit more than just making a TikTok of cool recipes.”

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