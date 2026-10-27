Soul Origin Is Serving Up Sandwiches for a Good Cause

There’s nothing like a delicious lunch to brighten your day – but imagine getting to school with an empty stomach and having to concentrate on fractions, spelling and science. Not so easy, is it?

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That’s the reality for many Aussie kids, which is why Soul Origin is putting its love of good food towards a very good cause.

The popular food and coffee chain has extended its partnership with Australian charity Eat Up, committing to fund an additional 68,000 sandwiches for children who might otherwise go without lunch. That brings the total number of sandwiches supported by the partnership to an impressive 136,000.

Soul Origin has extended its partnership with Australian charity Eat Up. (Supplied)

Now that’s food for thought!

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More Than a Tasty Lunch

With more than 175 stores across Australia and New Zealand, Soul Origin is known for its vibrant salads, freshly made paninis and expertly crafted coffee. But its passion for food goes beyond serving up a delicious feed.

The brand believes good food helps people feel their best – and every child deserves the chance to learn, grow and thrive without hunger getting in the way.

When Soul Origin discovered that an estimated one in three students at schools supported by Eat Up relies on a free lunch to get through the day, it knew it wanted to help.

Soul Origin and Eat Up have committed to providing 68,000 sandwiches for children who might otherwise go without lunch. (Supplied)

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“Food is the foundation,” says Soul Origin founder Hao Quach. “It shapes how we feel, how we learn, and how we connect with the world around us.”

Since launching in 2013, Eat Up has delivered more than six million lunches to children experiencing food insecurity. The organisation now prepares and delivers more than 40,000 lunches to schools across Australia every week.

“We value the mission and commitment the Soul Origin team have towards helping provide fresh, nutritious and delicious food for schools across Australia,” says Eat Up founder Lyndon Galea.

Small Sandwich, Big Difference

The extended partnership will be celebrated around Sandwich Day on November 3, with Soul Origin highlighting Eat Up’s work throughout the month.

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Keep an eye out for specially branded Eat Up sandwich bags at Soul Origin stores nationwide. They’re a simple reminder that something as simple as lunch can help make a real difference in a child’s life.

Something as simple as lunch can help make a real difference in a child’s life. (Supplied)

So, next time you’re grabbing a panini or salad, there’s an extra feel-good factor to chew on: behind the fresh food is a commitment to helping more Aussie kids get the nourishment they need.

Want to find out more? Visit Soul Origin’s Eat Up partnership page or head to eatup.org.au to learn about the charity’s work.

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