Meet Courtney and Sev: The Block 2026’s superfans and Brissy besties

Courtney, 34, and Sev, 37, are heading into The Block 2026 as best friends of over a decade and complete opposites who somehow always land on the same page.

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“Our friendship just works. It’s chaos and calm in one package. We’re total opposites in some ways but somehow always on the same wavelength,” Sev says.

That bond was tested well before the cameras started rolling.

When Sev’s husband Nelson had a medical episode while the couple were living in an isolated coastal town, Courtney opened her Brisbane home to them so they could access additional care – and oversee the build of their own house. The three of them lived together for 16 months.

(Credit: Nine)

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Meet The Block’s Courtney and Sev

Courtney is a site manager in commercial construction and one of the few women in Australia working in the role – though she’s keeping her job a secret on The Block.

Her résumé includes projects for universities, schools, hotels, resorts, shopping centres, bars and clubs, plus two of her own property renovations – one an internal refresh, the other a full transformation of a 1970s cottage into a modern home.

With Sev by her side, she also rebuilt her aunt’s investment property after it was left unlivable by the 2021 Brisbane floods.

Sev moved to Brisbane in primary school and has built a career as a commercial interior designer and is known for her can-do attitude and collaborative streak.

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With her husband Nelson, she’s completed a full internal and external renovation of a 1970s brick home, and more recently, a 1920s Queenslander worker’s cottage.

Courtney and Sev are banking on their industry experience in both construction and design to carry them through the competition, though they know the show will test their friendship along the way.

On site, they’ll slot into familiar roles: Courtney running the budget and rallying the tradies, with Sev handling design, shopping and styling.

(Credit: Nine)

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Courtney and Sev’s The Block journey

The besties’ casting on The Block is the product of years of watching the series. “I’m the biggest fan. I have watched the last eleven seasons and in my spare time I stream much older seasons,” Sev says.

Courtney agrees that they’ve been ‘dreaming’ of this opportunity: “We want it so badly and have been dreaming about it for years.”

Ahead of the premiere, TV WEEK visited the finished houses in Mount Eliza and got the chance to talk about whether there’s any villains this season.

“There’s a lot of elevated moments everyone has,” Sev said, while Courtney described the 2026 season as “chaotic, f**king chaotic”.

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