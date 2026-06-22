Eliza and Liberty join Travel Guides: ‘There’s less tears than on The Block!’

Reality TV sisters Eliza and Liberty Paschke have swapped The Block building site for the mountains of Chile as they tackle their latest challenge – joining the cast of Nine’s hit series Travel Guides as special guest stars.

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Now, Eliza, 40, and Liberty, 37, give us all the goss on their South American adventure, facing their fears and where they’d love to jet to next!



Is this a dream job for you?

We had to pinch ourselves BIG TIME when given the opportunity to do some once-in-a-lifetime jetsetting!

There’s nothing more appealing to us than taste-testing everything the world has to offer! The only thing that would’ve made this better is if we were travelling with boyfriends rather than each other [laughs]!

How did it compare to your time on The Block?

There’s no comparison… one involved hard labour, no bathing and zero sleep. The other incredible sights, sounds and cuisines. Both are life-changing in different and incredible ways, but there are less tears on Travel Guides.

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What was the highlight of your trip to Chile?

We never in a million years dreamed we’d have the chance to visit a place like Patagonia. We don’t want to spoil anything, but the experiences have to be seen to be believed. We felt like we were on a movie set!

(Credit: Channel 9)

And the biggest challenge?

There were some real food, height, adrenaline type fears faced and overcome – somewhat… Not without a lot of trepidation and complaining, though. We didn’t want to let each other down, so we gave everything a crack – reluctantly!

Have you met any of your fellow Travel Guides yet? Who is your favourite?

Kev, Dorian and Teng have all worked behind the scenes on The Block, so we are well acquainted with those cheeky Target Boys. They’re the little brothers we never had – or wanted – but adore!

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Where do you hope they send you next?

If they ever have us back, we’d really try to push the idea of a tropical paradise… think Maldives. Anything with a good food, shopping and day spa scene is for us! I think we’d struggle to get these ideas over the line, though. To be honest, we’d be stoked to see more of our own country. The Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania are all on our bucket list.

Travel Guides, Mondays, 7.30pm, Nine & 9Now

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