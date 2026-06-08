‘I couldn’t breathe’: The Block judge Marty Fox reveals the terrifying health scare that nearly killed him

The Block judge Marty Fox has revealed a terrifying health scare that left him gasping for air – and crediting his wife with saving his life.

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The real estate mogul and fan-favourite Block personality took to Instagram to share the harrowing ordeal, revealing he had been secretly battling a severe respiratory infection that spiralled into pneumonia over several gruelling weeks.

“After four months of not taking my foot off the gas I finally broke,” he wrote.

Marty admitted he had been running on empty – skipping the gym, neglecting his own wellbeing and juggling a punishing schedule that included his commitments on The Block.

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Despite a persistent sore throat and worsening chest pain, he kept pushing through work functions and social events. Two rounds of antibiotics, steroids and IV drips failed to make a dent.

Things came to a head when Marty boarded a flight to New Zealand for a business meeting – only for his voice to stop working entirely mid-conversation. What had started as the flu had become bronchitis. Still, he pressed on, rushing an IV drip before a panel appearance in Brisbane just to get through the day.

“The doctor said it’s probably pneumonia … but I got through it. Everyone happy but me,” he wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

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It was back home in Melbourne where things took a truly frightening turn. Settling in for the night, Marty was struck by a sudden bronchial spasm – unable to draw breath, and describing the sensation as drowning. His wife Charlotte raced in with his inhaler, an intervention Marty says he will never forget.

“She genuinely saved my life. If I was home alone, I would have passed out or had a heart attack. It was something I had never experienced.”

Marty described it as the scariest moment of his life – made all the more distressing by the fact that his children witnessed it unfold.

He spent the following days in hospital, receiving IV treatment and a fourth course of antibiotics. Among the casualties of his recovery was the Block finale – a milestone he had looked forward to sharing with his co-judges and colleagues.

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“To miss the final episode and not be there with my colleagues to cap off an incredible season… was upsetting,” he wrote. “But these guys literally carried me over the line for the previous four weeks and I’m so grateful for their kindness and care.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Now home and under strict orders to rest, Marty said he was taking stock of what the experience had taught him – though he was candid about his relationship with slowing down.

“Life’s all about learning, but slowing down isn’t my jam. Sometimes, you need to slow down to speed up. Right now, I’m enjoying pit lane.”

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