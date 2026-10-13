Travel Guides’ Fren family torn apart! Could Jono’s life on the road be coming to an end?

Could the Fren family‘s travel adventures be heading for a heartbreaking turning point?

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Travel Guides favourite Jono Fren recently shared some adorable snaps from a getaway with his wife Dani and their baby Theodore, fuelling speculation that family life could soon take priority over the demands of the hit show.

“Being on the show is a massive commitment, and it’s hard when you have a young family,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “Jono wants to be around more to help Dani, and that’s not always possible when you’re travelling.”

Is Jono Fren leaving Travel Guides?

There’s been no suggestion Jono has made any decision about his future on the show, but our insider says the reality of juggling work and fatherhood is weighing on him.

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“Having a young family changes everything, and Jono is experiencing that firsthand,” the source reveals. “The travelling is exciting, but being away from Dani and the baby is a different proposition now. He wants to be present for all this little milestones, and that’s something he’s really thinking about.”

And it’s not that he’s lost his passion for the job. “Jono absolutely loves what he does, but there’s no denying that the travel schedule can be tough on family life,” the insder says. “When you’ve got a little one at home, you start looking at your priorities differently. He and Dani are naturally thinking about what works best for them as a family.”

(Credit: Nine)

Why the Fren family faces a big decision

The Frens, including Mark, Cathy, Jono and Victoria, have become some of the show’s most-loved faces. As Woman’s Day recently reported, an insider claims they know exactly how big a draw they are, with everyone on set aware the show would take a hit without them.

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That’s what makes any decision so difficult, according to our source. “There’s a lot to weigh up because Travel Guides has been such a big part of their lives,” they say.

“Like any new dad, Jono wants to make the most of these early years, and that can be tricky when spending long stretches away.

“But family comes first, and Jono knows these early years with his little one are precious,” the insider adds. “He wants to make sure he’s making the right decision for Dani and their baby, as well as himself.”

With a little one at home, the biggest journey ahead for Jono may be deciding whether life on the road is still worth the sacrifice.

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