EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’s our whole world!’ Travel Guides’ Jono Fren and wife Danielle announce arrival of baby boy Theodore!

Jono and Danielle Fren are giving life in their blissed-out newborn bubble a full five-star review!

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“Our hearts are just so full of love for him. It’s been a big adjustment and we’re still getting used to the feeding schedules and nappy changes and less sleep but you look at him and he’s just… [sighs],” beams Danielle, introducing little Theodore James Fren to Woman’s Day at our photoshoot at the Newcastle, NSW, home of Jono’s parents – and Travel Guides co-stars – Mark and Cathy Fren.

Jono and Danielle introduce baby boy Theodore James Fren. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

The little guy’s birth on March 31 was a little less zen though. “It’s been a journey, put it that way,” says Jono, 35. “A bit of a whirlwind.

“We knew Danielle was getting induced for medical reasons but nothing really prepares you for how emotional the day is.

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“Labour went on for a few hours but then it became a bit complicated, which ended up resulting in an emergency C-section. He was perfect leading up to birth and then his head got stuck. It was scary, especially waiting all day.”

NAPPY DUTY CALLS

“When we first saw him, I was so relieved he was a healthy baby,” adds the new dad.

Now happily settled back in their home in the NSW Hunter Valley, Danielle, 34, says she’s “feeling good!

“Recovery hasn’t been too bad. Theodore has been quite a chill, relaxed baby so far, so we’ve been pretty lucky.

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“It definitely takes a lot longer to get out the door though if we need to go anywhere [laughs]!”

When asked about the highlight of parenthood so far, Danielle doesn’t hesitate, “We always knew we were great together but we were both petrified at the idea of a newborn. So I think the best thing is surprising ourselves with, ‘We can do this!’” she says of her and her husband of nearly five years.

The adorable tot’s name was picked by Jono. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“I can’t imagine life any other way at the moment now we have little Theodore,” adds Jono. “We’re working together as a team and we’re kicking goals together.”

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He says the biggest challenge for the pair has been “getting into our new schedule. Getting up all hours of the morning for feeding, trying to sleep when you can, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say the poo-nami attacks – that’s been challenging as well!” jokes Jono.

“We’ve had a couple of poo-namis,” laughs Danielle.

There’s one pair who wouldn’t mind putting their hand up for nappy duty – Jono’s excited parents! “It’s the first grandchild on my side,” says Jono of Cathy, 62, and Mark, 64, who will be Omi [German for Granny] and Grandad to Theodore.

“They’re loving it,” says Danielle of both sets of grandparents.

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The over-joyed couple are embracing every part of being parents…even nappy changing time! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

But the couple concede they aren’t quite ready to hand Theodore over for babysitting duties just yet. “I think they’d have the baby any chance they get, we’ve got some very excited grandparents here, but we’ve just made him our whole world, so we haven’t even thought of date nights yet,” she says.

And Danielle reveals Jono’s sister and Travel Guides co-star Victoria is just as over the moon about becoming an aunt. “She adores him. She checks in every day to make sure he’s going OK. It’s beautiful,” Danielle shares.

MINI TRAVEL GUIDE?

But Victoria won’t have much luck if she tries to convince Jono to start taking bub away on their Travel Guides adventures. “I’d feel much safer leaving him home with Danielle. I don’t know if I could be trusted yet,” he jokes.

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But Jono says he hopes his new son follows the Frens in other ways. “I definitely hope he’s got the humour and the adventurous spirit, like we all do.

“I can’t wait to sign him up for sports,” he adds excitedly. “And to take him to a footy game. Hopefully he likes sports as much as I do – I’m a bit of a nut.”

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