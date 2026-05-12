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‘Brooks’ bestie arriving in October’: The Block’s Robby Lippett announces huge family news

The news was confirmed in the most adorable way.
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Former The Block contestant Robby Lippett is adding to his family – and his one-year-old son Brooks is already onboard with the news.

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Robby, who appeared on the 2025 season of The Block alongside his best mate Mat, revealed on Instagram that he and partner Alyssa are expecting their second child! 

The baby is due in October, and the couple let little Brooks do most of the announcing.

(Credit: Instagram)
(Credit: Instagram)

In the post, the toddler is dressed in a jumper embroidered with the words “Big bro club,” and grinning while clutching a sonogram. 

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“Brooks’ bestie is arriving in October,” Robby wrote in the caption.

The announcement drew a wave of warm responses from friends and fellow Blockheads. 

Sonny and Alicia were among the first to comment, saying they couldn’t wait to meet another little one to cuddle, while beloved all-stars Alisa and Lysandra sent their congratulations too.

Robby and Alyssa welcomed Brooks in September 2024, so the siblings will be just over two years apart.

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(Credit: Nine)

As for Robby’s time on The Block – it was a rollercoaster. He and Mat were firm fan favourites throughout the season, keeping audiences entertained and turning heads with an unexpected wine cellar hidden within their build. 

When auction day arrived, though, the result didn’t match the hype. 

Entrepreneur Danny Wallis snapped up their home for $3,099,000, leaving the pair with a profit of $109,000 – a figure that stung given everything they’d poured into the project.

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“It sucks. It’s a lot of hard work that we put in,” Robby said at the time, though he and Mat both agreed the friendships they’d built were something no auction result could take away.

Now, with a growing family and a new arrival on the horizon, it sounds like Robby’s biggest win is still ahead of him.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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