Robby and Mat’s heartbreak two days before The Block auction

Just days before The Block’s highly anticipated auction finale, fan favourites Robby and Mat have shared some heartbreaking news.

Advertisement

The duo revealed that their builder, Dave, and his young son, Gene, have suffered an unimaginable loss, with Dave’s wife, Carly, tragically passing away this week after a battle with leukaemia.

“Our hearts go out to our builder Dave and his son Gene, who tragically lost their beautiful wife and mum, Carly, to leukaemia this week,” Robby and Mat wrote in an emotional post.

“We’ll never forget the moment Dave got the call during Alfresco Week – our hearts sank for him. From that day on, Dave didn’t return to The Block, choosing to spend every precious moment by Carly’s side.”

Advertisement

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Carly’s devastating diagnosis came in May 2025. She had gone to her GP feeling exhausted and noticing unexplained bruising.

Just hours after her appointment, Carly was admitted to hospital and soon diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. Within days, the disease had spread from her bones into her bloodstream, and she began the first of many high-dose chemotherapy treatments only five days after her diagnosis.

Despite her brave fight, Carly sadly passed away this week at just 45 years old, leaving behind her devoted husband, Dave, and their seven-year-old son, Gene.

“We love you, mate,” Robby and Mat added. “Rest in peace, Carly 💛.”

Advertisement

The news has deeply affected The Block cast, crew, and fans alike, who have flooded social media with messages of love and support for Dave and his family.

As the show heads into auction weekend, Robby and Mat say their thoughts remain with the people who helped bring their vision to life.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.