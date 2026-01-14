Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Block’s Dylan Adams and Jenny Heath-Adams announce baby number two

Congratulations!
The Block 2022 stars Dylan Adams and Jenny Heath-Adams are pregnant with their second child!

The couple, who already share a two-year-old son named Billy, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… BILLY’S BABY BROTHER OR SISTER INCOMING 👶🏼🩷🩵,” the couple wrote, alongside a series gorgeous, beachside family photos.

“We honestly couldn’t be happier! Such exciting times ahead 🥹✨.”

Jenny, Dylan and their two-year-old son Billy. (Image: Instagram)
Friends and fans of the couple raced to the comments to congratulate the pair.

“Best humans to make humans = the world a better place. Love you,” wrote fellow Blockhead and former Neighbours star Sharon Johal.

“Blessssss,” commented The Block 2023 runners up, Eliza and Liberty.

“Yay! I think it’s a girl,” wrote fellow 2022 Block contestant Sarah Jane Calleja.

With over 500 comments (and counting!) the pair wrote: “Wow guys I wish I could reply to all of you! Thank you so much for these beautiful comments, we couldn’t be happier 🥹💖💙.”

Mama is glowing! (Image: Instagram)

Fans of The Block were first introduced to the young couple on the 2022 season of The Block. Although they’d worked tirelessly to build a gorgeous house, they were devastated when their home failed to find a buyer. The home eventually sold after six months on the market for $180,000 less than the reserve, leaving them without any profit.

However, according to Daily Mail Australia, the pair made a nifty profit on their most recent renovation project, selling an apartment in Coolangatta for $430,000 profit.

We’re so happy they had a successful renovation flip! (Image: Instagram)

Shortly after their time on The Block, the pair got married in a beautiful ceremony on the Gold Coast in March 2023, with their former co-stars Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal, Rachel and Ryan Carr, and Tom Calleja and Sarah-Jane Wilson in attendance.

Their little one Billy came in August 2024.

Congratulations to the growing family!

Laura Masia

