EXCLUSIVE: The Block baby joy! 2023 stars Kristy and Brett announce they’re expecting their first child! “We’re beyond excited”

There’s a new little renovator on the way, with The Block’s Kristy and Brett Beames announcing they’re expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Advertisement

“We’re beyond excited,” Kristy tells Woman’s Day exclusively. “The timing is perfect for this next chapter of our lives.”

The Block 2023 stars Kristy and Brett reveal to Woman’s Day they’re expecting their first baby! (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

NO TIME TO PLAN

Kristy, who is due in May next year, reveals the news came as the couple, both 37, have been “flat out for the last six months” renovating their Adelaide home, which has meant that they haven’t yet had time to design a nursery – or even think of baby names!

“Absolutely not thought of names. I’m more likely wanting to meet my child before locking something in,” says Kristy.

Advertisement

“My thoughts on her name is something I want to take my time with and make sure it is timeless and not something she will hate.

“As for the nursery, we’re just waiting for the next season of The Block to copy that room,” she laughs.

The happy couple say they haven’t yet thought of any baby names let alone begun work on designing a nursery. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

KEEPING MUM

Kristy reveals that they chose to keep the news a secret, apart from telling their close friends and family, as they were “never big social media users” but thought now was the time to share as it was getting too hard to hide the bump.

Advertisement

“Our families were ecstatic with the news, and partially shocked,” says Kristy. “We made sure each announcement was personalised to make it that bit more special. Brett’s mum was first to hear, quickly followed by my dad.”

And while they add they’ve since broken the news to The Block’s Shelley Craft – who tells Woman’s Day she knows that the couple will “thrive as parents and find an even deeper understanding of each other” – Kristy admits, “No one else from The Block cast knows. That might not be a surprise to viewers,” she giggles.

Kristy reveals while they’ve told their close family and friends – their The Block co-stars have no idea of their news. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

AUCTION THOUGHTS

Two years have passed since Kristy and Brett appeared on the 2023 season of The Block.

Advertisement

Known as the “pot-stirrers” of the season, the couple made headlines during the explosive finale for going on a scathing tirade against their auctioneer who they claim “f**ked it up” for them when he revealed their reserve price during the auction. They ended up walking away with $65,000 profit.

Fast forward to 2025 and their feelings haven’t changed.

“We weren’t surprised by the results [of the auctions this year] as much as the reactions,” says Brett.

Kristy and Brett were known as the “pot-stirrers” of the 2023 season.

Advertisement

“If you’re going on The Block for life-changing money and fame, you’re not there for the right reasons,” he adds.

“The reserve prices and results did not shock us at all.”

He says he and Kristy have “always found it wild that people could leave young kids to do a three-month TV show”.

“That being said, we are obsessed with Big Brother right now so, for that, we might need a sitter,” he laughs.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.