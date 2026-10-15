Shaynna Blaze weighs in on The Block judging controversy this season

We’re almost at the end of The Block 2026 and while we’re excited to see how the Blockheads go at final auction, we’re going in blind. You see, throughout this season, there has been more speculation and confusion around the judges scoring than ever before.

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Some Block fans — including TV WEEK writer Lucy Croke who wrote about it HERE — are struggling to understand whether the judges’ feedback stems from whether the home will appeal to potential buyers or if it’s based off the judges’ own tastes.

While Marty Fox and Darren Palmer declined the opportunity to answer further questions on The Block scoring, Shaynna Blaze has clarified her process when it comes to scoring on The Block in 2026.

Do Marty, Shaynna and Darren judge off the same criteria? (Credit: Nine Network)

According to Shaynna, the judges don’t work off the same rubric when it comes to scoring — but she says it doesn’t really matter when the final scores come out.

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“We all have a different way we come up with the score but when our scores come together they tend to sit around a similar score,” Shaynna explains.

“There are many things to look at with execution, suitability, buyer profile, layout, balance, following the brief and then the emotive feeling it gives. With forty years in the industry personal taste never comes into the judging, otherwise I would have it in a Victorian or Art Deco house every year.

“It is about the contestant nailing the brief.”

This season there has been plenty of discussion online about the consistency of the judges scores, but Shaynna says there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes factors that don’t always make the final cut in an episode.

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“There had to be a bit of leniency in some of the judging this year due to time constraints and — noted — this wasn’t what viewers saw, but all of the contestants were given the same leniency,” Shaynna shares.

“A contestant will always feel put out when they don’t win, but never seem to have the same ‘passion’ when they win a room.”

Shaynna has been a judge on The Block since 2012. (Image: Nine)

With the online critiques and discussion around scoring in mind, would Shaynna go back in time and change any of her scores? No, she wouldn’t.

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“Being in the room is so different from what you see on TV. Anyone who has walked through a block house will tell you that,” she reminds us.

“This year there is so much texture that cant translate on screen so it is hard for viewers to feel the difference rather than focus on the shape and size of the room being the comparison.”

While Shaynna has her own judging techniques, Darren Palmer has previously stated on the show that his judging out of 10 is split between four categories — finish, design, inclusions and marketability — with 2.5 points for each.

As for Marty? Well, we have no idea. But hey, at least it keeps us guessing until auction day!

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You can watch The Block on Nine or 9Now.

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