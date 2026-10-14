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‘Don’t envy’: Last year’s contestants weigh in on The Block 2026

Britt and Taz and Emma and Ben share what they really think of this season's drama.
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Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
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Last year’s Blockheads are watching The Block 2026 from the couch, and they have plenty to say about this season.

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Britt and Taz Etto and Emma and Ben Cox have both told Woman’s Day what it’s like to see The Block from the other side, and the drama, the pressure and the social media storm are all on their minds.

The Block Britt and Taz looking stressed
(Credit: Nine)

How former Blockheads feel watching The Block 2026

For Britt and Taz, watching from home is a very different experience now they’ve lived it themselves.

“We have so much respect for the contestants because we know firsthand just how physically and emotionally demanding the experience is,” the pair told us. “It’s easy to have an opinion watching from home, but until you’ve experienced the pressure, lack of sleep, constant deadlines and everything happening behind the scenes, it’s really hard to appreciate just how intense it is.”

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They’ve loved seeing the different personalities and design styles this year, and they’re enjoying watching the houses come together.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how it all plays out, and we certainly don’t envy the contestants having to go through those final weeks again!”

The Block Emma and Ben looking stressed
(Credit: Nine)

Is there more drama on The Block this year?

When it comes to the drama, Emma and Ben aren’t surprised in the slightest.

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“You can’t lock five stressed couples together with no sleep, huge budgets and impossible deadlines and expect zero drama!” they told us. “Cameras are filming close to 17 hours a day.”

The pair say plenty of incredible renovation moments, design decisions and problem-solving challenges never make it to air, but they believe the drama is all part of the experience.

“It’s real and it happens naturally. The renovations are the hero of the show and the drama just comes along for the ride. That’s what makes The Block so special.”

They don’t think this season is any more drama-focused than previous years either. Instead, they believe social media has simply become louder.

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“Every episode people jump online to share their opinions. Ironically, all that conversation just gets more people talking about the show and tuning in to see what everyone’s discussing.”

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer at Are Media, where she covers all things entertainment and lifestyle for Woman's Day. With three years in the industry, Charlotte has written across titles including Now To Love, TV WEEK, and WHO Magazine, building expertise across celebrity news, royal family coverage, reality TV, fashion and beauty, and women's sport. She holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology Sydney, and has interviewed some of Australia's biggest names, including on the Logies red carpet. When she's not writing, Charlotte can be found on the netball court, working her way through her ever-growing reading list, or planning her next overseas adventure.

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