Why Jen believes she’s “destined” to marry Jim  

Jennifer Aniston believes her boyfriend Jim Curtis is her soul mate who she met in a previous life.

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The couple, who were first tied together in July 2025, have reportedly undergone past life regression therapy together and believe that they knew each other in a past life.

“They’ve done intensive regression therapy together and Jen and Jim believe they met in a past life,” a source told the Daily Mail this week.

“They feel their souls were destined to find each other in this timeline to complete their journey.

“It’s all very woo woo and spiritual but it absolutely works for them.

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The couple were first tied together in July 2025. Credit: Instagram.

Insiders close to the couple also say the Morning Wars star and the hypnotist are planning to tie the knot soon to complete the next step in their “journey”.

“They’ve been planning a small wedding away from the Hollywood circus, and Europe is at the top of the list,” they spilled. “Jen does not like big crowds and would prefer an intimate ceremony with just a handful of their closest confidantes.”

The wedding rumours come just days after 57-year-old Jennifer shared a loved up photo of the couple on Instagram.

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Over the weekend, the Friends star shared a carousel of photos on her feed, which included one of the couple together and one of Jim lounging on the sofa.

The couple are rumoured to have met through mutual friends and bonded over their shared love of all things wellness and mindfulness.

While Jennifer has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, she described Jim as “quite extraordinary” in a November 2025 interview with ELLE.

“Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people,” she told the publication. “He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

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Jen and Jim believe they’re destined to be together. Credit: Instagram.

On a recent episode of the Ced With Intention podcast, Jim hinted at his relationship with the actress.

“The only reason we’re here on this earth is for interpersonal relationships,” he said. “Repair is part of it all, we’re living with it. I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend, we spend a lot of time in the house together. So sometimes we can have little things that flare up.”

“We have the opportunity to either be silent or be angry and go leave the house and think about it,” 50-year-old added. “Meditate or try and change it or we can say, ‘Hey this is what happened and I’m sorry.’ And do the repairing and then go and really work on making sure it happens less or doesn’t happen again.”

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