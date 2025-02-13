It’s been 20 years since Friends first hit screens and viewers were introduced to the likes of Rachel Green and Monica Geller. Fans quickly fell in love with them as characters, as people, and as best friends.

Advertisement

But Rachel and Monica’s friendship wasn’t just screen-deep, as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have proven, withstanding the test of time to become one of Hollywood’s favourite friendships.

Jen and Courteney have been friends for 20 years. (Image: Getty)

When Jen and Courteney first met on the set of Friends in 1994, nobody could have predicted the huge success they would see, and the unbreakable bond they would forge with one another.

Jennifer and Courteney have been by each other’s sides countless times throughout the years, and have experienced life’s highs and lows together.

Advertisement

Most recently, Jen marked her bestie’s milestone 60th birthday on 16 June 2024 with a heartfelt social media tribute, which left Courteney “in tears”.

Rachel and Monica during the early days of Friends. (Image: Getty)

“Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!!,” Jen started.

“My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them ☺️ Fiercely loyal to the end. She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn’t care what other people think!! 👏🏼👏🏼.

Advertisement

“I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you! ❤️”

Courteney reacted to the post saying, “Wow well I’m in tears 😭. Thats the sweetest thing I’ve ever read. I love you so much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

The girls supporting Courteney in 2023. (Image: Getty)

But it’s not the first time the actresses have gushed over each other. When Courteney received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, Jen and fellow Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, were ever the supporting best friends.

Advertisement

The women read a touching speech about Courteney as both an incredible actress and a beautiful friend.

In their joint speech, Jen and Lisa said they were “honoured” to be considered her “co-workers, friends, family, [and] sisters.”

Loading the player...

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,” Jen said.

Advertisement

Lisa added that she was “deeply, deeply proud to know” Courteney, and referred to the Scream star as the “definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being.”

“We are so proud of you, we love you, you’re sisters from another mister and we love you,” Jen concluded.

The Friends trio. (Image: Getty)

Jen and Courteney still spend plenty of time together, and are regularly seen dining at restaurants, posting photos together on social media, and celebrating birthdays and holidays together.

Advertisement

The duo are the definition of friendship goals and we know they’ll always be there for each other, even when the rain starts to pour.

Want to watch Jennifer and Courteney’s on-screen friendship? Stream Friends on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use