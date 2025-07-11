Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, the 56-year-old actress met the 49-year-old hypnotherapist through mutual friends. The pair spent time together as friends before their relationship turned romantic.

“They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” the source told the publication. “They are happy and really into each other.”

“They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in LA,” the source continued. “It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

Over the 4th of July weekend, the couple were photographed holidaying together in Mallorca, Spain, with Jennifer’s longtime friend and former co-star Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram.

The photographs, published by the Daily Mail, showed the Murder Mystery star introducing her new man to her friends before they all got into a van. They later partied the night away on a yacht.

A month earlier, the couple were spotted at Ventana Big Sur luxury hotel as reported by Page Six. According to the outlet, a source saw the Friends actress and the hypnotherapist “cuddling” during dinner at the hotel’s restaurant.

While the Morning Wars star has kept her relationship with Jim on the down low, she’s dropped hints that hypnotism has changed her life.

Advertisement

“I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she told Travel + Leisure in April. “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it’s shockingly good!”

Jim describes himself as a “coach” and explains in his Instagram bio that his mission “is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM”.

When he was 22-years-old, he was diagnosed with lesions on his spinal cord, which led to years of chronic pain, muscle spasms, and mobility issues.

“It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking,” he said in a 2018 interview with Fast Company.

Advertisement

“My own illness and disability forced me to confront the limited beliefs, disconnection, and trauma that were keeping me sad, sick, and alone,” he writes on his website. “Through many powerful tools, including hypno-realisation, I not only transformed my physical health, depression, and relationships, but I’ve also helped thousands of others break free to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community, and love.”

Credit: Instagram.

Jim has also worked with model Miranda Kerr and Chrissy Teigen in the past.

Jennifer and Jim follow each other on Instagram and Jennifer has even liked a bunch of his posts, including a recent post where he asked his followers to “Repeat after me: I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past”.

Advertisement

He captioned the clip: “Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, break-up or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love.”

In May, the Just Go With It star shared a photo of one of Curtis’ books in an Instagram carousel, tagging him in the post.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.