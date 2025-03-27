Known for her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer Aniston, being as high-profile as she is, has of course also had high-profile romances.
Being such a name on everyone’s lips, the 56-year-old has her dating life constantly speculated having split from her then-husband Justin Theroux in 2018.
Whilst Jennifer has not come forward with a current love interest, we look back down memory lane at those who have been lucky enough to date her.
Justin Theroux
2010-2018
Jennifer’s last confirmed relationship was with actor Justin Theroux who first met in 2007, then later reconnected working on Wanderlust.
The pair married in 2015 in California, and then three years later announced their split.
“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.
“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”
Later in 2018 reflecting on her marriages with both Brad and Justin, Jennifer shared to Elle, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”
“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”
John Mayer
2008-2009
The pair dated on and off for about a year after meeting at an Oscars party in 2008.
In a 2010 interview to Playboy, John shared on the relationship “We just have a regard for each other’s feelings that is pretty intense. It’s been a deep relationship, and it’s no longer taking place at all.”
He also added “Have you ever loved somebody, loved her completely, but had to end the relationship for life reasons?”
Vince Vaughn
2005-2006
Fresh from her Brad divorce, Jennifer started dating Vince Vaughn who was her co-star at the time in The Break-Up.
On speaking to Vogue in 2008 about her relationship with Vince, she shared,“I call Vince my defibrillator.”
“He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He’s a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”
Brad Pitt
1998-2005
Making their red carpet debut at the 51st Emmy Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer went on to date and later marry in 2000.
In 2004, Jennifer shared that she was ready to have children with Brad, but rumours were swirling about Brad and Angelina Jolie.
In January 2005, Jennifer and Brad shared a statement announcing their divorce.
“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media.
“This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”
Tate Donovan
1995-1998
Actor Tate Donovan had freshly split from Sandra Bullock and the pair then dated for two years. After a painful breakup, Tate was cast as Rachel Green’s love interest on Friends.
“It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like, ‘Hey, can we not keep doing this? ’Cause this is really painful and tough,’ ” Tate shared with Us Weekly in 2018.
Adam Duritz
1995
Jennifer and American singer for Counting Crows, Adam Duritz, met through mutual friends at a nightclub and dated for a short period.
Adam spoke on their romance in 2021, sharing, “She was nice, really funny, really pretty. Those are pretty good requirements for me and also she liked me. [It] didn’t last long.”
Adam then went on to date Jennifer’s co-star and bestie Courteney Cox two years later.
Daniel McDonald
1995-1998
During the success of Friends which first premiered in 1994, Jennifer dated Daniel McDonald who was an actor.
They were together from 1990 until 1995, and Daniel sadly passed away 12 years later in 2007 from cancer.
“He was my first love—five years we were together,” Jennifer shared with The New York Times in 2015.
“He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin [Theroux] to make up for it all.