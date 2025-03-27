Jennifer’s last confirmed relationship was with actor Justin Theroux who first met in 2007, then later reconnected working on Wanderlust.

The pair married in 2015 in California, and then three years later announced their split.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Later in 2018 reflecting on her marriages with both Brad and Justin, Jennifer shared to Elle, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”