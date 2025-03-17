Steal her look: Our favourite Rachel Green inspired outfits

Premiering in 1994, Friends not only gave us some iconic laughs and moments throughout the ten seasons, it also gave us the envy for Rachel Green’s wardrobe.

Played by Jennifer Aniston, Rachel’s character worked in the fashion industry, serving us some of the best looks that have recircled into our closets.

We have put together some of our favourite Rachel Green inspired looks to steal her style!

01 Rhythm Classic Slip Dress from $69.99 at The Iconic We all know Rachel Green loved a slip dress! Whilst her black slip pictured has a mesh bodice detailing, this Rhythm dress is the perfect alternative for those warmer days, dress up with some heels and stockings or down with flats, the perfect Rachel Green look. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 70% Rayon & 30% Ramie Key features: Linen blend fabrication

Scoop neckline

Adjustable straps SHOP NOW

02 Blanca Romane Vest on sale for $87.75 (usually $260) at The Iconic Button up vests are the perfect wardrobe staple and can be worn in many different ways! Rachel has paired hers with a black boob tube underneath which you can find HERE, as well as some long line trousers. Sizes: 8-12 Materials: 80% Polyester, 18% Rayon & 2% Spandex Key features: Button front

Sleeveless

V-neck SHOP NOW

03 Marcs Sleeveless Knit Tank from $99.95 at Marcs The perfect top for work, easy to dress up with some fun earrings or your shoe choice! Sizes: XS-XXL Materials: 68% Viscose & 32% Polyester Key features: Sleeveless

Pale olive green

High mock neckline SHOP NOW

04 Review Pompidou Lace Blouse from $149.95 at Myer Perfect for a night out with the girls, or to elevate your outfit, this lace blouse is a great alternative to Rachel’s top in 2001. Sizes: 6-18 Materials: 100% Nylon Key features: V-neckline

Tiered hem

Partially lined SHOP NOW

05 Atmos & Here Karly Button Down from $ 79.99 at The Iconic Queen of layering, this look is great for cooler weather, pair with your favourite skivvy or long sleeve underneath the dress and even add some stockings and boots for those extra cool days. Sizes: 6-18 Materials: 55% Cotton & 45% Linen Key features: Square neckline

Dual side pockets

Button-up front SHOP NOW

06 New Look Borg Long Coat from $147 at ASOS Although it’s far from Rachel’s vibrant pink, this ASOS chocolate coat is perfect for keeping warm during the winter. Pair with a turtleneck and maxi skirt to copy her look, or opt for something different like a silk maxi dress! Sizes: 6-18 Materials: 100% Polyester, Lining 100% Polyester Key features: Notch collar

Button fastening

Side pockets SHOP NOW

07 Oyster Midi Skirt from $180 at Kookai A white maxi skirt is the perfect addition to your wardrobe to tie everything together, pair it with a fun coat like Rachel and you’re all set! Sizes: 4-14 Materials: 100% Polyester Key features: Suiting fabrication

High-waisted design

Belt loops SHOP NOW

08 Blanca Cosmo Blazer on sale for $133 (usually $380) at The Iconic The perfect staple item for your wardrobe that you can use to layer over mini skirts, dress pants or your favourite dress! Sizes: S-L Materials: 80% Polyester & 18% Rayon Key features: Twin flap pockets

Long sleeves

Mid-weight fabric SHOP NOW

09 Levi 501 Mid Thigh Shorts from $119.95 at The Iconic The perfect cut denim short for those days in the sun, again can be layered with a cardigan like Rachel or opt for a classic tee! Sizes: 23-32 Materials: 79% Cotton & 21% Lyocell Key features: Cotton-rich denim

Five pocket design

Belt loops SHOP NOW

