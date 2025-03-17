Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Steal her look: Our favourite Rachel Green inspired outfits

Copy the resident fashion girl of Friends looks.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane
Loading the player...

Premiering in 1994, Friends not only gave us some iconic laughs and moments throughout the ten seasons, it also gave us the envy for Rachel Green’s wardrobe.

Advertisement

Played by Jennifer Aniston, Rachel’s character worked in the fashion industry, serving us some of the best looks that have recircled into our closets.

We have put together some of our favourite Rachel Green inspired looks to steal her style!

01

Rhythm Classic Slip Dress

from $69.99 at The Iconic

We all know Rachel Green loved a slip dress! Whilst her black slip pictured has a mesh bodice detailing, this Rhythm dress is the perfect alternative for those warmer days, dress up with some heels and stockings or down with flats, the perfect Rachel Green look.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 70% Rayon & 30% Ramie

Key features:

  • Linen blend fabrication
  • Scoop neckline
  • Adjustable straps
SHOP NOW

02

Blanca Romane Vest

on sale for $87.75 (usually $260) at The Iconic

Button up vests are the perfect wardrobe staple and can be worn in many different ways! Rachel has paired hers with a black boob tube underneath which you can find HERE, as well as some long line trousers.

Sizes: 8-12

Materials: 80% Polyester, 18% Rayon & 2% Spandex

Key features:

  • Button front
  • Sleeveless
  • V-neck
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

03

Marcs Sleeveless Knit Tank

from $99.95 at Marcs

The perfect top for work, easy to dress up with some fun earrings or your shoe choice!

Sizes: XS-XXL

Materials: 68% Viscose & 32% Polyester

Key features:

  • Sleeveless
  • Pale olive green
  • High mock neckline
SHOP NOW

04

Review Pompidou Lace Blouse

from $149.95 at Myer

Perfect for a night out with the girls, or to elevate your outfit, this lace blouse is a great alternative to Rachel’s top in 2001.

Sizes: 6-18

Materials: 100% Nylon

Key features:

  • V-neckline
  • Tiered hem
  • Partially lined
SHOP NOW

05

Atmos & Here Karly Button Down

from $ 79.99 at The Iconic

Queen of layering, this look is great for cooler weather, pair with your favourite skivvy or long sleeve underneath the dress and even add some stockings and boots for those extra cool days.

Sizes: 6-18

Materials: 55% Cotton & 45% Linen

Key features:

  • Square neckline
  • Dual side pockets
  • Button-up front
SHOP NOW

06

New Look Borg Long Coat

from $147 at ASOS

Although it’s far from Rachel’s vibrant pink, this ASOS chocolate coat is perfect for keeping warm during the winter. Pair with a turtleneck and maxi skirt to copy her look, or opt for something different like a silk maxi dress!

Sizes: 6-18

Materials: 100% Polyester, Lining 100% Polyester

Key features:

  • Notch collar
  • Button fastening
  • Side pockets
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

07

Oyster Midi Skirt

from $180 at Kookai

A white maxi skirt is the perfect addition to your wardrobe to tie everything together, pair it with a fun coat like Rachel and you’re all set!

Sizes: 4-14

Materials: 100% Polyester

Key features:

  • Suiting fabrication
  • High-waisted design
  • Belt loops
SHOP NOW

08

Blanca Cosmo Blazer

on sale for $133 (usually $380) at The Iconic

The perfect staple item for your wardrobe that you can use to layer over mini skirts, dress pants or your favourite dress!

Sizes: S-L

Materials: 80% Polyester & 18% Rayon

Key features:

  • Twin flap pockets
  • Long sleeves
  • Mid-weight fabric
SHOP NOW

09

Levi 501 Mid Thigh Shorts

from $119.95 at The Iconic

The perfect cut denim short for those days in the sun, again can be layered with a cardigan like Rachel or opt for a classic tee!

Sizes: 23-32

Materials: 79% Cotton & 21% Lyocell

Key features:

  • Cotton-rich denim
  • Five pocket design
  • Belt loops
SHOP NOW
annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement