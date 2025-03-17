Steal her look: Our favourite Rachel Green inspired outfits

Premiering in 1994, Friends not only gave us some iconic laughs and moments throughout the ten seasons, it also gave us the envy for Rachel Green’s wardrobe.
Played by Jennifer Aniston, Rachel’s character worked in the fashion industry, serving us some of the best looks that have recircled into our closets.
We have put together some of our favourite Rachel Green inspired looks to steal her style!
01
Rhythm Classic Slip Dress
from $69.99 at The Iconic
We all know Rachel Green loved a slip dress! Whilst her black slip pictured has a mesh bodice detailing, this Rhythm dress is the perfect alternative for those warmer days, dress up with some heels and stockings or down with flats, the perfect Rachel Green look.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 70% Rayon & 30% Ramie
Key features:
- Linen blend fabrication
- Scoop neckline
- Adjustable straps
02
Blanca Romane Vest
on sale for $87.75 (usually $260) at The Iconic
Button up vests are the perfect wardrobe staple and can be worn in many different ways! Rachel has paired hers with a black boob tube underneath which you can find HERE, as well as some long line trousers.
Sizes: 8-12
Materials: 80% Polyester, 18% Rayon & 2% Spandex
Key features:
- Button front
- Sleeveless
- V-neck
03
Marcs Sleeveless Knit Tank
from $99.95 at Marcs
The perfect top for work, easy to dress up with some fun earrings or your shoe choice!
Sizes: XS-XXL
Materials: 68% Viscose & 32% Polyester
Key features:
- Sleeveless
- Pale olive green
- High mock neckline
04
Review Pompidou Lace Blouse
from $149.95 at Myer
Perfect for a night out with the girls, or to elevate your outfit, this lace blouse is a great alternative to Rachel’s top in 2001.
Sizes: 6-18
Materials: 100% Nylon
Key features:
- V-neckline
- Tiered hem
- Partially lined
05
Atmos & Here Karly Button Down
from $ 79.99 at The Iconic
Queen of layering, this look is great for cooler weather, pair with your favourite skivvy or long sleeve underneath the dress and even add some stockings and boots for those extra cool days.
Sizes: 6-18
Materials: 55% Cotton & 45% Linen
Key features:
- Square neckline
- Dual side pockets
- Button-up front
06
New Look Borg Long Coat
from $147 at ASOS
Although it’s far from Rachel’s vibrant pink, this ASOS chocolate coat is perfect for keeping warm during the winter. Pair with a turtleneck and maxi skirt to copy her look, or opt for something different like a silk maxi dress!
Sizes: 6-18
Materials: 100% Polyester, Lining 100% Polyester
Key features:
- Notch collar
- Button fastening
- Side pockets
07
Oyster Midi Skirt
from $180 at Kookai
A white maxi skirt is the perfect addition to your wardrobe to tie everything together, pair it with a fun coat like Rachel and you’re all set!
Sizes: 4-14
Materials: 100% Polyester
Key features:
- Suiting fabrication
- High-waisted design
- Belt loops
08
Blanca Cosmo Blazer
on sale for $133 (usually $380) at The Iconic
The perfect staple item for your wardrobe that you can use to layer over mini skirts, dress pants or your favourite dress!
Sizes: S-L
Materials: 80% Polyester & 18% Rayon
Key features:
- Twin flap pockets
- Long sleeves
- Mid-weight fabric
09
Levi 501 Mid Thigh Shorts
from $119.95 at The Iconic
The perfect cut denim short for those days in the sun, again can be layered with a cardigan like Rachel or opt for a classic tee!
Sizes: 23-32
Materials: 79% Cotton & 21% Lyocell
Key features:
- Cotton-rich denim
- Five pocket design
- Belt loops