Jennifer Aniston is in her stepmother era as she takes romance with Jim Curtis to the next level 

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are getting serious – and they have the Instagram post to prove it.

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye since getting together in July, took their romance ‘Instagram official’ in November after the Friends star hard launched her beau to her 44 million followers.

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” Jen captioned a sweet black and white picture of the two embracing on Instagram.

Now, new reports are suggesting the 56-year-old actress’s romance with the 50-year-old love guru is going full steam ahead, and the Good Morning America star is ready to become a stepmom to Jim’s teenage son.

Jen shared a sweet birthday tribute to Jim. (Credit: Instagram)

In his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, Jim hinted at a troubled relationship with his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano.

“I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time,” he wrote. “And he’s pissed at me.”

According to those close to the family, Jen is respectful of the delicate situation, but is hopeful the father and son will reconcile.

“Jen has every intention of encouraging them all the way while finding the right balance in a delicate situation, which is why she’s recruited close friend Sandra Bullock for help,” a source exclusively tells Woman’s Day.

According to the source, Sandra has maintained an “amazing” relationship with former partner Bryan Randall’s daughter, following his death in 2023. She has also remained on good terms with ex-husband Jesse James’ daughter, whom she was a stepmother to between 2005 and 2010.

“Sandra’s always managed to negotiate healthy bonds without stepping on anyone’s toes and Jen wants the same,” they add. “She’s finally found her Mr Right and if she plays her cards right, she could finally have a real proper family – and there’s no one she trusts more or would rather do it with than Jim.”

Jen is apparently leaning on good friend Sandra Bullock as she navigates becoming a stepmother. (Credit: Getty)

Jen’s new stepmum gig comes as a surprise for many, after the actress has remained vocal about her decision not to have children.

In a 2022 interview, she spoke about her 20-year fertility journey, and despite IVF attempts and the public’s fascination with her not becoming a mother, she told Allure she had “zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said at the time.

“She’s finally found her Mr Right.” (Credit: Instagram)

Now, Jen is cautiously excited about her new blended family.

“While Jen’s been taking Sandra’s advice on being the perfect stepmom and letting the Curtis family take the lead, it’s hard for her not to get excited about playing a very small role in a young person’s life. And it’s something she takes very seriously,” explains our source.

“She has no intention of upsetting or complicating Jim’s family and has every intention of earning Rachel’s trust too.”

“She’s careful to keep her expectations low, but she’s made no secret of her heartbreaking years trying to become a mum. Being with Jim and marching towards a wedding next year has made it even more important that she offer his son a supportive, approachable, and hopefully funny role model.”

