EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston ready to elope with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Cabo

If there’s one thing Jennifer Aniston is good at it, it’s keeping schtum about her romantic relationships. But whispers are mounting that the famously private actress, 56, might not be done with marriage and could be planning a very special trip to Cabo with her boyfriend Jim Curtis, 49, this year!

According to sources the couple, who are believed to have known each other for years, are wasting no time on their romance and have told friends they’re planning “secret nuptials in Cabo at the end of the year”.

According to sources, Jen is wasting no time on her romance with her hunky new beau, Jim Curtis. (Credit: Getty)

“Jen doesn’t want a big celebrity wedding – she’s already had two. Her relationship with Jim is a deeply personal one – they have their own signals and language that no one understands. She’s almost covetous of this relationship and she wants to keep it to herself, including their nuptials,” a source spills.

Of course, that doesn’t extend to her celebrity nearest and dearest. “There’s no way Jen would get married again without her bestie Courteney [Cox] by her side and it hasn’t escaped Jen’s notice that Courteney played celebrant at a friend’s wedding in Sydney,” hints the friend, adding that close friend Jason Bateman may walk her down the aisle!

Courteney Cox is first on Jen’s list to officiate the wedding (Credit: MEDIAMODE)

The actress, who famously married Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, considers Cabo her “special place” and is all too familiar with some of the stunning, marriage-worthy spots. Jen has even hinted that Punta Ballena Private Estate or Villa Cortez at One & Only Palmilla – where she stayed recently with Jason and friends – could be the perfect place to say “I do” for the third time.

And while Woman’s Day has previously reported that some of Jen’s friends are concerned that she’s moving too fast with her hypnotist beau Jim, a recent endorsement from an ex-girlfriend should help assuage their fears.

“He’s got a nice face,” she said. “I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody.”

Jim’s ex, Cait Pettinato, told The Blast he was “unproblematic”, “mindful”, and “easy to talk to”.

Jen has certainly had a positive effect on the wellness coach and author, with Jim revealing in his July newsletter that his life has changed irrevocably since meeting her.

Jen’s friends have already given Jim their seal of approval. (Credit: Backgrid)

“When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Adding that a small change has resulted in a massive life change, “That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

The source adds of the couple, “They’re very much in love and Jen doesn’t want to spend years playing games before making a commitment. She’s finally found someone who totally gets her. Jim brings out the best in her.”

Cabo has plenty of stunning wedding venues.

