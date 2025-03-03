Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
LIVE: A-listers have started arriving on the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards

The Oscars are here!
annabel lane
The Oscars, formerly known as the Academy Awards, is known for its recognition of excellence in film, celebrating exceptional performances, direction and storytelling.

As well as this, it is the night for bringing out some of the best red-carpet looks, with incredible gowns, accessories and celebrity appearances.

Stay tuned as we update this page LIVE as our favourite celebs arrive on the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards.

Scarlett Johansson
(Credit: Getty)

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is wearing a purple velvet dress with matching velvet gloves.

Goldie Hawn
(Credit: Getty)

Goldie Hawn

True to her name in gold, Goldie Hawn looks iconic in a strapless embellished gown with a gold, floor-length shawl.

Rita Wilson
(Credit: Getty)

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson has stepped out minus her beau Tom Hanks, in a pink ruffled tiered dress.

Michelle Yeoh
(Credit: Getty)

Michelle Yeoh

In a cobalt blue strapless dress, Michelle Yeoh has stepped out looking radiant!

Emma Stone
(Credit: Getty)

Emma Stone

Metallic is in! Emma Stone has stepped out in a low plunge metallic piece.

Laura Dern
(Credit: Getty)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern has appeared in an all black top and pant-combo with a neck scarf and chiffon sleeves.

Halle Berry
(Credit: Getty)

Halle Berry

Quite the disco ball-inspired look, Halle Berry has stepped out in a strapless metallic gown.

Meg Ryan
(Credit: Getty)

Meg Ryan

When Harry Met Sally star, Meg Ryan, has stepped out in an elegant black dress with red peeking through from the bottom skirt.

Ariana Grande
(Credit: Getty)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has arrived at the 2025 Oscars in a stunning pink Schiaparelli dress. 

Zoe Saldana
(Credit: Getty)

Zoe Saldana

In one of our favourite looks of the night, Zoe Saldana appeared in a tiered red gown with a silver chain inspired bodice.

Lily-Rose Depp
(Credit: Getty)

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp has stepped out in a black halter dress with lace detailing and ruffled pieces on the skirt and thigh.

Demi Moore
(Credit: Getty)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore has stepped out in a metallic look for the 2025 Oscars. The actress is nominated for best actress for her role in The Substance.

Jeff Goldblum
(Credit: Getty)

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum has arrived with a pop of colour for the 2025 Oscars!

Mikey Madison
(Credit: Getty)

Mikey Madison

American actress Mikey Madison has stepped out in a pink floor length gown with a bow detailing and black bodice.

Whoopi Goldberg
(Credit: Getty)

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg has stepped out in a metallic off the shoulder gown.

Selena Gomez
(Credit: Getty)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez looks radiant in an off-the-shoulder cut dress with shimmering detailing throughout. The dress is made up of over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, hand fixed by 12 skilled artisans.

Mindy Kaling
(Credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looks incredible in her metallic ruffled halter dress. Is metallic the look of the season?

Elle Fanning
(Credit: Getty)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning has opted for a simple yet timeless look with a huge black bow wrapped around her low cut white lace dress.

Cynthia Erivo
(Credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo

Elphaba inspired – Cynthia Erivo has stepped out in a black bellowing gown with a vamp-esque neck piece.

Willem Dafoe
(Credit: Getty)

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe has stepped out in an all black suit, with a black tie, shirt and jacket set.

Connie Nielsen
(Credit: Getty)

Connie Nielsen

Danish actress Connie Nielsen looks radiant in a blush pink toga-inspired dress, with drapery over the shoulder and a thigh-high leg-split.

Guy Pearce
(Credit: Getty)

Guy Pearce

Fellow Aussie, Guy Pearce has arrived on the red carpet in a black tuxedo.

Timothée Chalamet
(Credit: Getty)

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has stepped out in a full yellow suit, he has been nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. If Timothée wins he will be the youngest person to ever win Best Actor.

Mark Hamill & Marilou York
(Credit: Getty)

Mark Hamill & Marilou York

Mark Hamill & Marilou York have stepped out on the red carpet with Marilou in a lace detailed blue dress.

Margaret Qualley
(Credit: Getty)

Margaret Qualley

Andie MacDowell’s daughter, Margaret Qualley, has stepped out in an elegant straight down dress.

Jacqui Weaver
(Credit: Getty)

Jacqui Weaver

Jacqui Weaver has stepped out in an elegant white-suit and some metallic bling on the collar!

Adrien Brody
(Credit: Getty)

Adrien Brody

American actor, Adrien Brody is in a black suit with a feathered brooch attached to his jacket.

Samuel L. Jackson
(Credit: Getty)

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has stepped out in an all-black tuxedo for this year’s 97th Academy Awards.

Penelope Cruz
(Credit: Getty)

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz has an adorned white piece with drapery that seems to be a reoccurrence in this year’s Oscar looks!

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
(Credit: Getty)

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey have stepped out hand in hand, with Susan in a stunning one shoulder shimmery maroon piece.

Ralph Fiennes
(Credit: Getty)

Ralph Fiennes

English actor and producer Ralph Fiennes has arrived at the red carpet.

