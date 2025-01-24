After being postponed twice, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been revealed.
Once again, Emilia Perez leads the charge for the 2025 Oscars with a staggering 13 nominees. Following close behind the Spanish-speaking film is Wicked and The Brutalist.
A friendly face among the awards is former Neighbours actor Guy Pearce who has been nominated for his role in The Brutalist.
An emotional Ariana Grande took to Instagram to thank the Academy Awards for her nomination for supporting actress in Wicked.
“Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition,” she wrote.
“I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered.”
When are the 2025 Oscars?
In Australia, the 97th Academy Awards will take place around 10am AEDT on March 3, 2025.
Meanwhile, the ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
All the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards:
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Director
- Anora — Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — Brady Corbet
- A Complete Unknown — James Mangold
- Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard
- The Substance — Coralie Fargeat
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
- Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo in Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon in Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison in Anora
- Demi Moore in The Substance
- Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov in Anora
- Keiran Culkin in A Real Pain
- Edward Norton in A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce in The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong in The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande in Wicked
- Felicity Jones in The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini in Conclave
- Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez
Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematography
- The Brutalist — Lol Crawley
- Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser
- Emilia Perez — Paul Guilhaume
- Maria — Ed Lachman
- Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke
Costume design
- A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips
- Conclave — Lisy Christl
- Gladiator II — Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Nosferatu — Linda Muir
- Wicked — Paul Tazewell
Documentary feature film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Documentary short film
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Film editing
- Anora — Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — David Jancso
- Conclave — Nick Emerson
- Emilia Pérez — Juliette Welfling
- Wicked — Myron Kerstein
International feature film
- Brazil: I’m Still Here
- Denmark: The Girl with the Needle
- France: Emilia Pérez
- Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia: Flow
Makeup and hairstyling
- A Different Man — Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
- Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
- Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Music (original score)
- The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez — Clément Ducol and Camille
- Wicked — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
Music (original song)
- El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
Production design
- The Brutalist — Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave — Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu — Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
- Wicked — Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Short film (animated)
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candles
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Short film (live action)
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Sound
- A Complete Unknown — Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
- Dune: Part Two — Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
- Emilia Pérez — Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
- Wicked — Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
- The Wild Robot — Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual effects
- Alien: Romulus — Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
- Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
- Wicked — Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown — Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Conclave — Screenplay by Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez — Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
- Nickel Boys — Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing — Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Original screenplay
- Anora — Written by Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain — Written by Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5 — Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
- The Substance — Written by Coralie Fargeat