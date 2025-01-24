After being postponed twice, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been revealed.

Once again, Emilia Perez leads the charge for the 2025 Oscars with a staggering 13 nominees. Following close behind the Spanish-speaking film is Wicked and The Brutalist.

(Credit: Instagram)

A friendly face among the awards is former Neighbours actor Guy Pearce who has been nominated for his role in The Brutalist.

An emotional Ariana Grande took to Instagram to thank the Academy Awards for her nomination for supporting actress in Wicked.

“Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition,” she wrote.

“I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered.”

When are the 2025 Oscars?

In Australia, the 97th Academy Awards will take place around 10am AEDT on March 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, the ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

All the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Director

Anora — Sean Baker

The Brutalist — Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown — James Mangold

Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard

The Substance — Coralie Fargeat

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo in Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon in Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison in Anora

Demi Moore in The Substance

Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov in Anora

Keiran Culkin in A Real Pain

Edward Norton in A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce in The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong in The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande in Wicked

Felicity Jones in The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini in Conclave

Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist — Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser

Emilia Perez — Paul Guilhaume

Maria — Ed Lachman

Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke

Costume design

A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips

Conclave — Lisy Christl

Gladiator II — Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu — Linda Muir

Wicked — Paul Tazewell

Documentary feature film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary short film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film editing

Anora — Sean Baker

The Brutalist — David Jancso

Conclave — Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez — Juliette Welfling

Wicked — Myron Kerstein

International feature film

Brazil: I’m Still Here

Denmark: The Girl with the Needle

France: Emilia Pérez

Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia: Flow

Makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man — Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Music (original score)

The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez — Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

Music (original song)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

Production design

The Brutalist — Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave — Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu — Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked — Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Short film (animated)

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candles

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Short film (live action)

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Sound

A Complete Unknown — Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two — Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez — Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked — Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot — Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Visual effects

Alien: Romulus — Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

Wicked — Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown — Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave — Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez — Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys — Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing — Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Original screenplay

Anora — Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist — Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain — Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 — Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance — Written by Coralie Fargeat

